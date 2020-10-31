10 kilos of heroin seized and six suspects arrested by GNR on an international mission – Executive Digest

In October, GNR arrested six suspected drug traffickers in Portugal and confiscated a ton of hashish and ten kilograms of heroin as part of an international investigation led by FRONTEX. This was announced today.

In a statement, the National Republican Guard (GNR) said the said international operation, which took place in 22 European countries between October 12 and 23, the arrest of a total of 1,676 kg of drugs, 350 stolen vehicles, 1,000 auto parts, 400,000 Cigarettes and has enabled arrest 41 suspects.

“The operation also made it possible to arrest 13 people in different countries for assisting illegal migration, and to track down 2,986 migrants transported in trailers and small, often stolen boats in the Adriatic, as well as the seizure of more than 600 kg of hashish. 22 suspected drug traffickers were arrested and 400,000 illegal cigarettes exposed, ”the statement said.

The European Union (EU) external border control officers worked with private industry, including the auto industry, boat builders, rental and leasing companies, to prevent many vehicles and boats from being smuggled. In Greece, the police seized 15 rental cars that were the target of an attempted smuggling from the European Union (EU).

The international Join Action Days Mobile 3 operation, led by FRONTEX (European Coast Guard and Border Guard Agency), aimed to investigate vehicle theft and contraband that occurred across Europe over the past month, the GNR said .

The operation included Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Slovakia Spain as well as Frontex, Europol and INTERPOL.

The operation was coordinated under the umbrella of the European Multidisciplinary Platform against Criminal Threats within the EU Political Cycle, a four-year plan to combat serious and organized crime that brings together law enforcement and law enforcement agencies from the Member States. EU members, European agencies and international organizations to jointly strengthen European borders and internal security.