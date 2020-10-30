100 years of Helmut Newton

Berlin (dpa) – The devastating judgment of his father is already certain in the pre-war period in Berlin. “My boy, you will end up in the sewer”, it must be said at the growing Helmut Neustädter home.

The harsh prophecy, after observing the son, “not without tightly squeezing the monocle in his eyes”, will be followed by international fame, widespread recognition, but also massive rejection for the reproached man. Under his later name, Helmut Newton became one of the most important and influential photographers of his century. Newton (1920-2004) was born in Berlin on October 31st 100 years ago.

The reaction of the Jewish button maker to Helmut’s desire to become a photographer is also shocking. Regardless of the reactions of his parents, Newton had a carefree childhood in the upper-class parts of Berlin, received his first camera at the age of twelve, was thrown out of school and as a teenager started a apprenticeship with photographer Else Ernestine Neuländer-Simon, who was later murdered by the Nazis Yva is a sought-after photographer. The studio had to close in 1938 and Newton left Berlin on December 5 of the same year for Asia. In the luggage: two cameras.

In Singapore, the young photographer found work as a photojournalist for the “Singapore Straits Times”. However, the editor-in-chief puts him out the door after two weeks – due to alleged incompetence. Newton moved to Australia, where he served for five years as a simple soldier and truck driver in the army. Upon his release, he opens a small photography studio in Melbourne and takes Australian citizenship.

It was in this studio that Newton met actress June Browne, who played June Brunell. She is his model, the two married in 1948. Under the alias Alice Springs, she will work as a photographer herself. Above all, June Newton remains a critical and inspiring companion in Helmut Newton’s photographic development throughout their life together and will have a decisive influence on important works and exhibitions as a designer and curator.

In 1956 Newton began working with Vogue. First the British edition of the fashion magazine took him under contract, shortly after Newton was already working in Paris, but he had been returning to Melbourne for some time for the Australian “Vogue”.

Perhaps the decisive step was taken in 1961, when the Newtons moved to Paris on Rue Aubriot in the Marais. The apartment will be visible in many postings in the future. Newton now has a permanent contract with the French “Vogue”, for which he will produce the most important fashion shoots for 25 years. In addition, it also works numerous other sheets.

In these decades the photographer has developed his special aesthetic into an unmistakable originality. The works move in a world of monetary nobility and jet set between glamor and jewels. “I am a professional voyeur”, says the photographer in Gero von Boehm’s film “Helmut Newton – The Bad and the Beautiful”. Most importantly, this viewer will discover one thing: a lot of bare skin.

Fashion and nude photography quickly led Newton to opposition from many feminist groups. American author Susan Sonntag (1933-2004) accuses Newton of “monstrous fantasies” in a televised discussion. Contrasts a corresponding remark by Newton: “Many misogynistic men say they love women.”

Newton’s work also met with resistance in Germany. Publicist Alice Schwarzer condemns the photos as not only “sexist and racist, but fascist as well”. Her analysis: “The Newton phenomenon would be inconceivable without the women’s movement. It provides a world of insecure and irritated men with a barely improved view of women getting stronger, “writes the boss” Emma. “” Subduing a weak woman – how uninteresting. Breaking a strong woman – really exciting. “

What do they say? For example, actress Isabella Rossellini: “Helmut was not only a macho, but he represented this culture”. Model Nadja Auermann views Newton’s work as a “mirror to society because society is sexist”.

Newton himself says in his first illustrated book “White Women” (1976): “I like to photograph women who can be seen to know something about life”. In a letter to his friend José Alvarez he categorically wrote: “I will not have intellectual discussions about my work”.

For Françoise Marquet, founder of the photography department of the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, Newton’s contribution to the history of photography “is not just a provocation”. It makes women visible again as “a responsible and lustful woman”. Marquet: “In anticipation of self-determined sexuality, women in Newton’s world are eager subjects, far removed from the weak woman as an object dominated by strong, misogynistic male chauvinists.”

Like the “Big Nudes”. Photos of women exaggerated in martial nudity are considered photographic icons. They are probably the best known images of Newton, admired as well as controversial, often cited, sometimes satirized. The “Big Nudes” are inspired by an article about a special unit fighting the Bader Meinhof group, the precursor of the terrorist RAF. “In the offices of this counter-terrorism unit there were mug shots showing the suspects from head to toe and life-sized,” recalls Newton in the catalog “Helmut Newton. Works” for the Berlin exhibition in 2000. “Before becoming ‘Big Nudes », The nude series had for a long time the working title« The Terrorists ».

In addition to fashion and nudes, Newton’s portraits are well known. Often with small clippings, seemingly shot without much effort. “I photograph the people I love and adore: the famous and especially the infamous”. These include Hedda Gabler, Gerhard Schröder, Phillipe Starck, Anita Eckberg, Leni Riefenstahl, Jean-Marie Le Pen, Faye Dunaway, Gianni Agnelli, Catherine Deneuve and the generation of princes now in power in Munich, which is the foster home of the beyond. Los Angeles Newton winter camp.

Again and again June and Helmut Newton played themselves and each other. Again, often naked or in situations where others are very reluctant to be photographed. For example in the hospital, hanging with tubes or freshly stitched surgical wounds. It was there that Newton got the inspiration for his X-ray images of models draped with jewelry. “I wanted to find out what was hiding underneath all that flesh and what the diamonds worth three million dollars looked like.”

Newton keeps returning to Berlin, also for the photographic series. He never lacked Germany, says Newton, but nostalgia for Berlin always haunted him. In 2003 he bequeathed his work to the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation in Berlin, with which his Newton Foundation used the Photo Museum. “I am proud and happy that my photos are arriving in my hometown, not just the naked ones, everyone else too.”

Just a year later, the avowed lover of luxury cars died on January 23, 2004 in an accident at the wheel of his silver Cadillac. Newton is buried in a grave of honor in his hometown. For his important birthday, he is once again very visible in Berlin with the exhibition “Helmut Newton One Hundred”. Motifs hang across the city and an 85-meter wall on a power plant displays large-format works. Not there: naked women. The organizers don’t want arguments in the public space.