100th birthday of Pumuckl creator Ellis Kaut

Munich (dpa) – Loves “chocolate candy” – and is in the mood for cheeky sayings and jokes around the clock: the goblin Pumuckl, who likes to “tease” and “hide”, has inspired generations of children and made its creator famous.

Author Ellis Kaut created the red-haired goblin, who is still chatting through programs and books in Germany, but also in Spain, France, Greece and even China. In 1962 the first series of radio dramas of “Meister Eder und seine Pumuckl” was broadcast on Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR). Pumuckl is thus approaching 60 – and its creator Ellis Kaut would have turned 100 on November 17; she died in September 2015 at the age of 94.

Just a few years earlier, the children were always in front of Kaut’s front door in the Obermenzing district of Munich and wanted an autograph. “I don’t know what the many people with all the signatures are doing,” said Kaut, surprised on her 90th birthday.

Pumuckl wasn’t the only work of the versatile and award-winning artist. The accomplished actress and sculptor has written hundreds of articles for the school radio and women’s magazines for the BR. Besides Pumuckl, one of the success stories was the 120 stories about “Kater Musch”.

ARD and ZDF’s Kika children’s channel honored Kaut’s 100th birthday by broadcasting several BR productions. The series “Meister Eder und seine Pumuckl” has been on Amazon Prime Video since March 2019 and the 52 digitally restored episodes have returned to BR television since March of this year. Before that there had been various controversies, including over copyright. That’s why the series hadn’t been on television for a long time.

Now Pumuckl fans can even hope for completely new episodes. Pumuckl Media GmbH, which now owns the rights and of which Kauts Erben, Pumuckl illustrator Barbara von Johnson and Infafilm GmbH are united, is planning a new TV series “Meister Eder und ein Pumuckl”.

The series is currently being developed by production company Neue Super and is in talks with a streaming service and broadcaster, said Cornelia Liebig-Marciniak, chief executive of Pumuckl Media. “The negotiations are still ongoing”. The plan is to start production of 13 episodes for the first season next year, which will air in 2022. If all goes according to plan, another season should follow each year.

Pumuckl Media also allows the goblin to act for Federal Transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU). It will advertise road safety issues as a role model for children in the ministry’s TV commercials. In addition to the ministerial mission, there will be a computer game and a road safety app. Has the little tormentor, who used to hide the car keys from Master Eder, been good lately? What would “Mother” Kaut have said?

The fact that there should be new Pumuckl stories would be “the greatest birthday present” for his mother, says his daughter Ursula Bagnall. And Cornelia Liebig-Marciniak points out that everything, even for the new series, will be designed according to Kaut’s ideas. “There are guidelines on what the Pumuckl can and cannot do. In this context, the new stories will also be created “.

During his life, Kaut had observed very closely what his pupil was doing. Johnson’s illustrator, for example, had him paint a friend at a painting contest. Kaut found it “unpleasant”. The two “mothers” argued in court that Pumuckl should have a girlfriend at the mature age of about 40. In the end, the Munich regional court decided: yes. The judges even granted him a marriage. But it didn’t come to that. He remained single.

But suddenly he responded. Kaut did not like the weight loss regimen prescribed for him by the Kosmos Verlag in Stuttgart. The publisher designed it for a new edition in a more modern way, without specifying specific requirements. The illustrator then made it sportier and leaner, causing indignant reactions from fans. The partially invisible Pumuckl has long had its belly back.

However it has no wrinkles. “Spiritual beings don’t age, they stay young forever,” says illustrator Johnson. The look she gave him – messy hair, cropped shirt and no shoes because she liked to go barefoot as a child – should keep him in the new episodes. “It looks like before,” promises Liebig-Marciniak.

It is not certain who will lend him his voice after the unforgettable Hans Clarin and who will play Meister Eder after Gustl Bayrhammer. Also, it’s not clear what Kobold’s life is like in the digital age. Will he have a smartphone? Hardly likely. “He is experimenting with something new,” reveals Liebig-Marciniak. And: “There will be a seminary and residents again.”

According to daughter Bagnall, everything planned for Kaut’s 100th birthday had to be canceled due to the Corona crisis, including readings at the Foundation for the Promotion of Reading and Children’s Literature founded by Kaut. “Maybe that’s why we will celebrate his 101st birthday next year,” Bagnall said. Bagnall is certain that Pumuckl would still like it better than a round number.