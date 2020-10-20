11.5%+ growth for Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size raising to USD 1780 million by 2025

Market Study Report has released a new research study on Dual Clutch Transmission Market Analysis 2019-2025 inclusive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe. The report also outlines the competitive framework of the Dual Clutch Transmission Market detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. `

The Dual Clutch Transmission market was valued at 750 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1780 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dual Clutch Transmission.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dual Clutch Transmission market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Dual Clutch Transmission is a type of automatic transmission or automated automotive transmission. It uses two separate clutches for odd and even gear sets.

Dual Clutch Transmission fundamentally be described as two separate manual transmissions with their respective clutches contained within one housing, and working as one unit.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report presents the worldwide Dual Clutch Transmission market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aisin Seiki

ZF Friedrichshafen

Getrag

Jatco

Magna

Continental

Allison

Dual Clutch Transmission Breakdown Data by Type

Wet Dual Clutch Technology

Dry Dual Clutch Technology

Dual Clutch Transmission Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Dual Clutch Transmission Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Dual Clutch Transmission status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Dual Clutch Transmission manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dual Clutch Transmission :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dual Clutch Transmission Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wet Dual Clutch Technology

1.4.3 Dry Dual Clutch Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

1.5.4 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size

2.1.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Production 2014-2025

2.2 Dual Clutch Transmission Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Dual Clutch Transmission Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Dual Clutch Transmission Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Dual Clutch Transmission Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Dual Clutch Transmission Market

2.4 Key Trends for Dual Clutch Transmission Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Dual Clutch Transmission Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Dual Clutch Transmission Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Dual Clutch Transmission Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Dual Clutch Transmission Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Dual Clutch Transmission Production by Regions

4.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Dual Clutch Transmission Production

4.2.2 United States Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Dual Clutch Transmission Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Dual Clutch Transmission Production

4.3.2 Europe Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Dual Clutch Transmission Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Dual Clutch Transmission Production

4.4.2 China Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Dual Clutch Transmission Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Dual Clutch Transmission Production

4.5.2 Japan Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Dual Clutch Transmission Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Dual Clutch Transmission Production

4.6.2 South Korea Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Dual Clutch Transmission Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

5 Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Production by Type

6.2 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue by Type

6.3 Dual Clutch Transmission Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Aisin Seiki

8.1.1 Aisin Seiki Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Aisin Seiki Dual Clutch Transmission Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Aisin Seiki Dual Clutch Transmission Product Description

8.1.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

8.2 ZF Friedrichshafen

8.2.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Dual Clutch Transmission Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Dual Clutch Transmission Product Description

8.2.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

8.3 Getrag

8.3.1 Getrag Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Getrag Dual Clutch Transmission Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Getrag Dual Clutch Transmission Product Description

8.3.5 Getrag Recent Development

8.4 Jatco

8.4.1 Jatco Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Jatco Dual Clutch Transmission Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Jatco Dual Clutch Transmission Product Description

8.4.5 Jatco Recent Development

8.5 Magna

8.5.1 Magna Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Magna Dual Clutch Transmission Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Magna Dual Clutch Transmission Product Description

8.5.5 Magna Recent Development

8.6 Continental

8.6.1 Continental Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Continental Dual Clutch Transmission Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Continental Dual Clutch Transmission Product Description

8.6.5 Continental Recent Development

8.7 Allison

8.7.1 Allison Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Allison Dual Clutch Transmission Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Allison Dual Clutch Transmission Product Description

8.7.5 Allison Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Dual Clutch Transmission Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Dual Clutch Transmission Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Dual Clutch Transmission Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Dual Clutch Transmission Sales Channels

11.2.2 Dual Clutch Transmission Distributors

11.3 Dual Clutch Transmission Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13 Key Findings in the Global Dual Clutch Transmission Study

14 Appendix

