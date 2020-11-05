11 year old child caught by PSP driving a car … and the mother was in the place of the hanging – Portugal

A 45-year-old woman was arrested Thursday while driving in a car that was being driven by her 11-year-old son instead of hanging.

The arrest takes place during a PSP road inspection in Oeiras. “When the suspect of the vehicle was asked for his records, the suspect immediately stated that the driver was his son and only 11 years old, so he was not qualified to practice driving vehicles after the agent asked for the records Legal drivers and the woman confess that the person behind the wheel was their son and that because she is 11 years old it can be read in a statement.

The woman was arrested at the scene and the minor was signaled to the Oeiras Child and Youth Protection Commission.

The Oeiras District Court sentenced the woman to pay a fine of 350 euros or 60 days of community service.