«12» by AnnenMayKantereit: An album in shock

Berlin / Cologne (dpa) – Four years in the fast lane – and then the screeching brake caused by a virus: Cologne-based band AnnenMayKantereit had a period of extremes and are now processing their own impressions on the album “12”, which was released on short notice.

The German pop trio’s third studio album after the breakthrough with “Alles nix Konkretes” (2016) and the same hit “Schlagschatten” (2018) contains 16 songs and song sketches full of emotion – and frustration too.

“As it was, it will never be like this again,” sings Henning May, whose deep, rough voice is what makes the AMK sound so special, in the second piece. Later, in the song “Gegenwartsbewältigung”, the 28-year-old states: “I think Corona is more famous than the fall of the Wall and Jesus put together.”

The first third of “12” in particular turned out to be very melancholy and somber, later the mood brightened at least temporarily. The most political song beyond the Corona issue is called “The Last Ballad”, with references to the racist murders in Hanau and the new right-wing extremism.

“It’s a locked album. An album that was created in shock », write singer May, guitarist Christopher Annen and drummer Severin Kantereit in a very personal text on« 12 ». “It has always had three parts to us: the dark beginning, the sigh of relief later, and the bittersweet truth at the end.”

That’s why the trio offers their listeners a kind of instruction manual: “We want this album to be heard at once. The order of the songs is important to us and anyone generous enough to listen to the album in this order has a cushioned seat in the multipurpose room of our hearts. “

In some songs, which are dominated by piano and guitar, one can tell the uncertainty with which the pop-composer band, born as a street musician in 2011, reacted to the corona shock: “We had run out of the Hamburg trot track, we were booked for festivals, we wanted to go to St. Petersburg and Istanbul … And then – Zack. “

Now «12» – after two first three albums in Germany and Austria and many critical awards since 2016 – is coming out in a second phase of blocking all things. After all, you now have a lot of time to listen carefully. And it’s still worth it with this record by AnnenMayKantereit.

AnnenMayKantereit’s “12” is available digitally this Tuesday (November 17th). It will be released on CD and vinyl on Friday next week (November 27) via the AnnenMayKantereit & Irrsinn Tonträger label, distributed by Vertigo Berlin / Universal Music.