12 Industries Killing (or Not Killing) Millennials – Executive Digest

Narcissistic, immature and unrelated to society. This is how millennials are sometimes portrayed, leading to them being viewed as a risk for some companies.

According to CBInsights, experts have warned of the possibility this generation is killing dozens of industries, but the reality may not be quite that.

While the millennial entry into adulthood coincided with the demise of some luxury brands, catering chains and department stores, it is not just an end to consumption either. Millennials continue to like luxury brands but prefer to rent the products instead of buying them for example.

Based on North American reality, CBInsights states that there are at least 12 industries / businesses / consumption moments where millennials are accused of murder, but they have seen only a few changes: cereals, meals away from home, department stores, goods of luxury, cable television , Gyms, American Cheese, Beer, Canned Tuna, Motorcycles, Golf, and Raisins.

When it comes to grain, it’s not like this generation stopped liking this product – although sales have fallen 17% over the past decade. The problem may be with the amount of sugar most of the options available offer. Never before has a generation cared more about their health than Millennials, which means they are not interested in having cereal for breakfast every day. On the other hand, they can use cereals as a snack.

There is a similar behavior with beer. Millennials like beer, but prefer alternatives to the mass market: instead of choosing a Heineken, they choose a craft beer. In addition, there is a market opportunity in the soft drinks space as younger consumers appear to be drinking less and less. Innovation should be the buzzword for brewers to stay in the race.

“The industry is not threatened by the millennials themselves. The threat comes from younger, more flexible brands that have adapted to the habits and preferences of millennials and actively use this information to unlock market potential, ”summarizes CBInsights. Comfort, personalization and sustainability are three of the priorities of this generation and must be considered.