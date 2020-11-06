121 inmates infected with coronavirus in the tire chain – Portugal

121 positive cases of Covid-19 have been found in inmates of two pavilions in the women’s tire chain in Cascais.

The official source for the Directorate-General for Restoration and Prison Services (DGRSP) confirmed this information to the CM, adding: “In eight months after the pandemic, this is the first Covid-19 outbreak in Portuguese prisons.”

