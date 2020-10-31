121 more municipalities and 7.1 million Portuguese with new restriction measures (must stay at home and telework is mandatory) – Executive Digest

Maximum efficiency and minimum disruption are the government’s maxim for the implementation of new measures, explains António Costa today at a press conference after the Council of Ministers. According to the Prime Minister, the Portuguese are tired, but health professionals are facing an even more complicated situation.

“When we are tired, imagine the tiredness that you find yourself in. We do not have the right to say that we are tired, ”he says, pointing out that, among other things, five rules must be followed in order to help doctors and nurses: keep your distance, wear a mask, adhere to the breath label, wash your hands and use Covid Stayaway app.

But what is changing?

Communities at high risk are considered to have 240 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days. Lousada, Paços de Ferreira and Felgueiras join all parishes in this situation, with the exception of outbreaks in low density parishes (e.g. houses) – Alvaiázere fits here. On the other hand, municipalities that are in many cases adjacent to others but do not adhere to the specified ratio are also included in the new classification.

There are new measures in these 121 municipalities (equivalent to 70% of the country or 7.1 million people):

Replacement of the civic duty of the house collection; Compulsory delay in working hours; Closure of all businesses after 10 p.m. Restriction of seating on restaurant tables to six people and limited opening times; Events and celebrations limited to 5 people; Compulsory teleworking, unless the employee has justified an objection; Prohibition of holding trade fairs and markets.

The new rules come into effect on November 4th with a bi-weekly re-evaluation.

In order to apply these measures, the Prime Minister announced that he had requested an audience with the President of the Republic “to convey what the Council of Ministers could say about the eventual application of a state of emergency for the group of these 121 districts or those districts that understood it, understood are covered if they meet the criterion of 240 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. “

The way here

Sanitary fence around ovary, schools closed and state of emergency. These were measures that made it possible for COVID-19 infections in Portugal to decline very sharply after a peak, allowing the country to exit this initial phase and enter the advancing deflation, says António Costa.

June and July marked the second phase of the attack on COVID-19, which essentially focused on 19 communities. Now and since mid-August, however, there has been “a growth which has gradually progressed and which in mid-September led us to declare the state of contingency and for about 15 days the state of calamity”.

“If nothing happens, it will inevitably lead to a situation of unsustainable pressure on our health system,” said the Prime Minister.

Strengthening the SNS

On November 9th, fast and cheaper tests will be started with the Red Cross so that people at risk of infection can be examined. They are less precise tests, but they allow a faster response. The government official also announced that the StayAway Covid application already has 2.4 million users.

Due to responsiveness, 362 beds will be available for COVID-19 and there is an opportunity to expand this number: 202 new beds will be available by the first quarter of 2021. “But if we keep applying pressure, we will have increasing difficulties for the NHS to respond to this situation.”

In addition, retired nurses will be hired and a competition for the extraordinary hiring of skilled workers will be launched: up to 350 positions for nurses in intensive care units. Especially because António Costa emphasizes that beds are not enough, human resources are needed.

From now on, the Saúde 24 line will provide the preliminary declaration of prophylactic isolation, for example to avoid visits to health centers.

It is recalled that António Costa met with the parties with the parliamentary seat yesterday and that the Minister of Economy received the social partners to discuss possible new containment measures. All of the options on the table were discussed again by the executive today, resulting in a new plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.