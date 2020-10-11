13 dead and 1090 infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours – society

In the past 24 hours, Portugal recorded 13 more deaths and 1090 new cases of coronavirus. The country has so far counted 2,080 deaths and 86,664 infected with Covid-19.

The highest number of cases of infection was recorded yesterday since the start of the pandemic in March. The second was on April 10 at 1516. According to the epidemiological bulletin published that Sunday by DGS, 53,187 people recovered from the disease, 384 of them in the last 24 hours.

In terms of hospitalizations, 843 people will be hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday, 124 of whom are in intensive care (2 more than those registered this Saturday).

The North region registered the most new cases this Sunday (625). This is followed by the Lisbon region and the Tejo Valley with 329, the Centro region with 80 new cases, the Algarve with 43 more and the Alentejo with 7 more cases.

The Madeira Autonomous Region has 5 other confirmed cases.

Six of the 13 deaths are registered in the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, another six in the north and one in the Alentejo.