13 SEFs are investigated in the case of the death of the Ukrainian at Lisbon Airport – Portugal

The General Inspectorate for Internal Administration has proposed disciplinary proceedings against 13 elements of the Immigration and Border Service who claim to have been involved in the death of 40-year-old Ukrainian Ihor Homenyuk at Lisbon airport, reported the “Público”.

In addition to the three inspectors who have already been charged with murder (Bruno Sousa, Duarte Laja and Luís Silva), seven others, a technician and the director and deputy director of Lisbon (already dismissed) are accused.

Ihor died on March 12 after violent attacks by the three inspectors. The victim spent several hours in inhuman conditions, handcuffed with duct tape, with no medical care or concern for basic physiological needs. A nurse still recognized the severity but did nothing.