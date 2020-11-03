World

13-year-old boy dies of coronavirus – World

Photo of il ilNovember 3, 2020

A 13-year-old boy from Missouri, United States, died of Covid-19, according to CNN.

Peyton Baumgarth is the youngest person to die of Covid-19 in the US state of Missouri.

The boy last attended class on October 22nd.

Peyton’s uncle told CNN that the boy’s mother is also infected with coronavirus.

“He was a wonderful young man who always had a smile to share,” reads the GoFundMe page, which was created to help cover the boy’s funeral and medical expenses.

Photo of il ilNovember 3, 2020
Photo of il

il

Back to top button