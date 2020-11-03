13-year-old boy dies of coronavirus – World

A 13-year-old boy from Missouri, United States, died of Covid-19, according to CNN.

Peyton Baumgarth is the youngest person to die of Covid-19 in the US state of Missouri.

The boy last attended class on October 22nd.

Peyton’s uncle told CNN that the boy’s mother is also infected with coronavirus.

“He was a wonderful young man who always had a smile to share,” reads the GoFundMe page, which was created to help cover the boy’s funeral and medical expenses.