14 dead and 1249 infected with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Portugal – society

14 dead and 1249 infected with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Portugal

In the past 24 hours, Portugal recorded another 14 deaths and 1,249 new cases of coronavirus. The country has so far counted 2,094 deaths and 87,913 infected with Covid-19.

The highest number of cases of infection has been recorded since the start of the pandemic in March and Saturday. The second was on April 10 at 1516. On Sunday the number dropped to 1,090 cases, and that Monday the trend in the number of cases continued to grow.

According to the epidemiological bulletin published this Sunday by DGS, 53,498 people recovered from the disease, 311 of them in the last 24 hours.

In terms of hospitalizations, 877 people are being hospitalized, 34 more than yesterday, 128 of them in intensive care (4 more than those registered this Sunday).

The North region recorded the highest number of new cases this Monday (924). This is followed by the Lisbon region and the Tajo Valley with 836, the Centro region with 272 new cases, the Algarve with 21 more and the Alentejo with 26 more cases.

There are 10 other confirmed cases in the Madeira Autonomous Region.

Six of the 14 deaths are registered in the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, the rest in the North region.