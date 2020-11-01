15 more cases of Covid-19 in the apartment of São Brás de Alportel – Society

The third age house of Santa Casa da Misericórdia in São Brás de Alportel registered another 15 cases of positive users of the new coronavirus who have no symptoms of Covid-19 on Saturday, the city council announced.

According to the municipality, the cases were detected during the weekly tests carried out since the first positive cases appeared, bringing the number of cases related to this home to 28.

“As a precaution, three elderly people are being hospitalized (two of them are positive), with fewer hospital stays as one positive patient has already been discharged at the age of 95,” he said.

There are a total of 37 active cases, 27 recovered cases, and 163 people monitored by the local health authority in the community.

In addition to the 28 cases at home, there are nine other active cases of Covid-19 infection in the community.

The municipality of São Brás de Alportel, with around 10,500 inhabitants, is the only municipality in the Algarve on the map of the high risk districts published by the government on Saturday.

Speaking to Lusa, the mayor said it was “a surprise” that the community was on the list of communities with a “high risk of contagion” from covid-19, but assured that it would comply with all measures.

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), Portugal has had at least 2,544 deaths related to Covid-19 in 144,341 confirmed cases of infection.