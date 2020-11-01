15 professionals and 12 users of the Hospital de Leiria infected with Covid-19 – Society

15 health professionals and 12 users of Medical Service II at the Hospital de Santo André in Leiria are infected with the new coronavirus, the facility’s source said on Sunday.

“There is an outbreak at the hospital’s Medical Service II and 15 health professionals and 12 users are infected,” the source said.

According to the same source, “the origin of the outbreak and the chain of transmission are unknown but are under investigation”.

The chairman of the board of directors of the Centro Hospitalar de Leiria (CHL), of which the Hospital de Santo André is a member, said that “the outbreak was signaled from Thursday to Friday evening” and “is being monitored”.

“A risk assessment has been carried out and all appropriate measures have been taken to protect the health of professionals and patients,” said Licínio de Carvalho, pointing out that the infected health professionals were “six operational assistants, eight nurses and one doctor” .

“We are connected to public health and we adhere to the defined protocols,” added Licínio de Carvalho.

News of the outbreak was spread by TVI.

On September 28, CHL of the Lusa agency confirmed the infection with the new coronavirus in five specialists from the Medical I service of the Hospital de Santo André. These cases were discovered after three patients tested positive for Covid-19 before they were released from the hospital.

The Leiria Hospital Center, which also integrates the hospitals of Pombal and Alcobaça, announced today the suspension of the entry of companions, visits and carers until the 14th, justifying the decision related to the 19 pandemic pandemic.

In a memo, the CHL states that the institution’s “Task Force ‘covid-19” has “updated its emergency plan, namely the procedure for access to the premises” by laypeople, with the Board of Directors regarding the suspension of the entry of accompanying persons, carers and visits until November 14th in the “stationary services and in special areas covid-19.

The board of directors decided, as an exception, “the entry of a companion during the period of validity (24/24 hours)” at the pediatric service of the Hospital de Santo André.

“This companion must carry out the SARS-CoV-2 test and remain in the CHL for the entire duration of the hospital stay,” says the note. Only one attendant is allowed to enter the pediatric emergency.

In the special ward for newborns and children, also in the hospital in Leiria, “the father’s visit is also permitted during the West Tower hours (Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm).” .

Another exception is the gynecological / obstetric emergency service, where “an attendant may enter if the clinical team so wishes in order to accompany the pregnant woman without the possibility of exchange”.

“All activities with facilities outside the CHL, as well as internships scheduled to begin November 2nd, will also be suspended,” said the hospital center.

The participation of health professionals in courses, seminars, meetings, training days or campaigns abroad, religious ceremonies in CHL chapels, consultations on birth preparation and prenatal guidance is still suspended.

The CHL Board of Directors adds: “If the level of risk is continuously assessed by the competent authorities in the area of ​​health government, the measures now described will be monitored and their update or replacement will be announced.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused almost 1.2 million deaths and more than 46 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,544 people died from 144,341 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.