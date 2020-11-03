“160,000 deaths were not accidents,” says the MP

Brasil de Fato RS interviewed the Federal MP and candidate for mayor of Porto Alegre Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL) to talk about the bill that her mandate put forward in March, in which she proposed the creation of an emergency basic income program, including on the proposal to create a municipal Provide emergency aid to counter the effects of the pandemic.

Brasil de Fato RS – Your mandate proposed the draft law 698/2020 in March, which, among other things, aimed to create an emergency basic income program to protect families in situations of social risk. Tell us about the motivations for this project.

Fernanda Melchionna – The motivation for the basic income project was exactly the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil. People had no choice but to contract the virus or starve to death. Because of this, PSOL was the first to launch a Basic Income Project to target the most vulnerable families, informal sector workers, those hardest hit by the pandemic and those who cannot choose to isolate themselves help.

When another law on basic income came to the vote, the opposition in the Chamber of Deputies struggled to guarantee the amount of R $ 600. Bolsonaro and Guedes wanted help of only R $ 200, it was a change from PSOL, along with the fight in the chamber that guaranteed help, in addition to the double benefit to female heads of families.

Though it was a human achievement given the effects of the virus, Bolsonaro took an interim measure to cut the aid amount to R $ 300 and plan to end it in January 2021, which is absurd. That is why we ourselves, as candidate for mayor, were the pioneers who brought in our government plan the guarantee for the creation of a municipal emergency aid of 600 R $ for the socially vulnerable population of Porto Alegre

According to the proposal, the PL also proposed several measures in addition to the basic income program. The extension of the period for obtaining unemployment insurance, the pricing of PPE, the exemption from fees for accounts for essential services in the country and the payment of installments for low-income families, as well as the suspension of the withdrawal of mandates. Could you comment on these measures? Why should these measures be important?

Such measures would be important to protect people in a situation as serious as this pandemic. It is obvious that someone who is unemployed and has, for example, taken out their unemployment insurance will have great difficulty in finding a new job due to the severity of the economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic with the closure of businesses, mainly commercial businesses. Many went bankrupt, others closed because of the need for isolation.

Hence, expanding unemployment insurance, paying off debts, and freezing accounts for essential services for low-income families are very important measures. I also want to record our struggle over payroll loans that we didn’t want to collect during the pandemic. We also suggested pricing for PPE to prevent wild capitalism from taking hold and demand to drive prices up.

We were able to guarantee emergency aid through the struggle of the opposition [na Câmara Federal]and defeated Guedes and Bolsonaro. In some states, such as Rio Grande do Sul, the suspension of the withdrawal has been achieved so that people are not displaced during this time. The rest of the proposals could not be approved. We know that the Chamber’s agenda is created with pressure and mobilization. We have not been able to conquer these other points of the project, although we also have some other victories in this pandemic, such as the Aldir Blanc law and the approval of the new Fundeb. These were important victories, they had a lot to do with virtual mobilizations, after all, this government and the current chamber are like beans: just under pressure.

It is noteworthy that the project was submitted in March when the pandemic had not hit Brazil heavily. There have been fewer than 200,000 cases in the world. Have you ever imagined that the pandemic would hit the country the way it is today?

Yes, we already had a vision of how Europe and China were being influenced, for example mainly Italy and Spain. At this point we could already observe these countries. Indeed, PSOL was a pioneer in polling the federal government about measures that would be taken for tourists to enter the Carnival, such as: B. Temperature measurement and rapid tests. Measures taken in other countries where the pandemic was far less common. Obviously, Bolsonaro did not take these measures, he does not care about life, he was irresponsible and genocidal.

For this reason, we built this project in March together with the emergency response program, including for health professionals. Exactly to prevent the pandemic from claiming so many lives in our country. Unfortunately, Bolsonaro had a different policy, 160,000 lives were not an accident. It is obvious that the pandemic would result in many deaths, but that number is the direct responsibility of this genocidal and criminal government which acted lightly and irresponsibly.

You propose an emergency aid program for the municipality of Porto Alegre, as the federal government is determined to end the aid program in December. Could you comment on how it’s done? Where do the funds for this municipal program come from?

First, it is our struggle to maintain emergency aid as long as the emergency lasts. Whether caused by the pandemic or the economy, we have a political system that aims to guarantee the profits of the great people who have already been articulated to try to get the report on what was spent during the pandemic on their backs of workers, with administrative reforms and with the government to hand over emergency PEC to separate health and education spending.

We have a completely different agenda. The opposition is blocking the voting agenda for Provisional Measure 1000, which reduced emergency aid. As a member of parliament, I will fight to keep this advantage, but it depends on the correlation of forces and the fighting strength of the people.

If it is not possible to win, we will create local emergency aid. To do this, we will reduce the trust in the town hall by 70% and thus save around 60 million reais. In addition, we have developed eight measures developed by the Association of Urban Farmers, with which we can increase the collection by 300 million reais. These are measures to simplify taxes and combat tax evasion.

In addition, we will be running a new survey to review the luxury homes that have built much more than what is stated in the town hall records to get the rich and millionaires to pay for these mansions. Porto Alegre has four thousand luxury properties that owe the public treasury 100 million.

With these measures we can collect what we think is necessary to pay for the municipal emergency aid for the vulnerable population of Porto Alegre. Our research source was a bill from City Councilor Roberto Robaína, who created community aid with a higher value of around R $ 800.

There are several other measures related to welfare in your government program proposed in this year’s local elections. Its proposal is to create a network of popular restaurants in the neighborhood, to make investments from the network of the Reference and Social Welfare Center (CRAS), to review the contracts of the commissioned bodies and to implement programs to support the people on the street. Does Porto Alegre need investment in the welfare network?

Porto Alegre urgently needs a program to expand social assistance in the sense of protection, the guarantee of the uniform social assistance system, the guarantee of fundamental rights, as recommended in the Federal Constitution itself. This system has been dismantled as investments in social areas such as health, education and support themselves are reduced. We are seeing the aftermath of a deep economic crisis making billionaires even richer as more people enter the poverty line before the pandemic. So we need to expand the support network, not decrease it.

Marchezan [Jr., atual prefeito de Porto Alegre] The Foundation for Social Welfare and Citizenship was dismantled, as many aid services as possible were outsourced and the mechanisms for participation and social control ended. We want to expand the Social Welfare Reference Centers so that they are the size Porto Alegre needs.

We want to have at least one popular restaurant in every participatory budgeting region as the population has increased in vulnerable situations and inexpensive food is essential for food security and the fight against hunger, but it is also an alternative for the homeless. That population grew to nearly five thousand people while Marchezan closed the Bom Jesus shelter and attacked welfare mechanisms. It is necessary to reverse this situation.

The PSOL bank in the Chamber of Deputies proposes a permanent basic income program for vulnerable families. To this end, it is proposed that taxation of the super-rich be implemented to fund this program. I would like you to comment on this project, especially the possibility of taxing large fortunes.

Taxing large fortunes is an urgency. It has been in the constitution since 1988 and no government has regulated it, even though we have six billionaires who have the same income as 100 million Brazilians. We live in one of the most unequal countries in the world with one of the highest concentrations of incomes, and neither the governments of the traditional parties nor the governments of the Labor Party have regulated the large fortunes that can be expected from the government of Bolsonaro and Guedes.

There is an urgent need to approve the taxation of large fortunes in order to invest in measures to combat inequality and social justice. Our country’s tax burden is one of the most regressive in the world, with workers paying more taxes and at the same time a haven for the rich, be it due to the lack of taxation on wealth or the non-taxation of profits and dividends from major shareholders. We need radical measures to get to the bottom of the problem and to ensure that working people don’t pay the bills for a crisis for which they are not responsible.

They say it was bad for everyone in the pandemic, but that’s a lie. There are 42 billionaires richer than they were before the pandemic began. We need measures to tax these big people, to guarantee politics for the majority of our people. We need to invest in family farming, which creates the most jobs and produces healthy food.

