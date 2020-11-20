Glass Packaging Market (Covid 19 Update) Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026

Glass Packaging Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Glass Packaging Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Saint-Gobain, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, BA GLASS GROUP, Bormioli Rocco S.p.A, Consol, Gerresheimer AG, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Koa Glass Co., Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co., Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Rockwood & Hines Glass Group, Shanghai Vista Packaging Co., Ltd., Şişecam Group, Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh, Vetropack, Vidrala, Wiegand-Glas GmbH among others.

Glass packaging is considered as a rigid packaging method that helps in protecting the contents by covering it with different density, sizes and shapes of glass packaging product. The different types of glass packaging materials available in the market are containers, bottles and others. There are different types of glass The major advantage of using glass packaging method is that they do not affect the texture, composition and taste of the material present in the jar. The applicability of glass packaging is highly seen in alcoholic beverage, non-alcoholic beverage, food, pharmaceutical, personal care, beauty products and others.

Global glass packaging market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

By Glass Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, Others),

Jar Size (20-50 mL, 51-100 mL, 101-250 mL, 251-500 mL, Above 500 mL),

Raw Material (Cullet, Selenium, Cobalt Oxide, Limestone, Dolomite, Colouring Material, Others),

Application (Alcoholic Beverage, Non-Alcoholic Beverage, Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Beauty Products, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Ardagh Group S.A. introduced a stunning new copper color which will give any can that extra shelf appeal. The addition of this will help the company to showcase their innovativeness in the market and also initiate the new ways to meet the customer’s demands.

In July 2019, Owens-Illinois Inc. acquired Nueva Fábrica Nacional de Vidrio, S. de R.L. de C.V. which is affiliate of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The acquisition will initiate the strategy in the growth of sustainable glass packaging. It will also help the company to expand its business in the global market.

In March 2019, Owens-Illinois Inc. made an important investment in its European glass operation. The investment has enabled the company to grow in the premium segments, increase flexibility and capability.

