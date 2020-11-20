Flexible Paper Market (Covid 19 Update) Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026

Flexible Paper Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Flexible Paper Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Huhtamaki Group, International Paper, DS Smith, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD, Oji Holdings Corporation., Georgia-Pacific , Packaging Corporation of America , Detmold Group, Magnum Packaging, Mondi, Tetra Pak International, Smurfit Kappa, WestRock Company., Sonoco Products Company, Bryce Corporation, Visy, Pratt Industries, Inc., among others.

Global flexible paper market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth of this market is due to the growing demand of paper based packaging in pharmaceuticals, food and other industries in developed countries such as China, USA.

Flexible paper are thin material which is produced by pressing fibres of cellulose pulp that derived from the wood and grasses after that pulp got dried and compressed to forms flexible sheets. Paper based containers are widely used in E-commerce industries for packaging. Disposable paper based containers are made of paperboard, which is harder than the paper these containers are made of virgin wood pulp, recycled paper stock or other fibres.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand of flexible paper packaging in electronics industries can fuel the market growth

High demand of folding cartons in premium snacks and alcoholic drinks packaging will drive the growth of the market

Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging is also boosting the market of paper based containers

Increase demand of packed food will drive the market growth

Increasing cost of production will restraint the market growth

PE coated flexible paper containers are difficult to recycle this can hamper the growth of the market

Availability of substitute in the market can hinder the market growth in the forecast period

By Type (Uncoated Paper, Coater Paper, Sack Kraft Paper, Gift Wraps),

Application (Food & Beverages, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Allied Industries, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Others)

The FLEXIBLE PAPER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, TemperPack, a leader in sustainable packaging, launched a paper-based insulator packaging solution. The main aim of this launch is to expand their product portfolio and to provide an alternative of primarily used insulating materials including EPS foam coolers to the consumers

In December 2017, Toppan printing launched a paper-based barrier material .The main aim of this launch is to expand their product portfolio and to reduce the manufacturing burden and environmental impact. It also reduce the packaging design that exploits the paper textures

