Fresh Meat Packaging Market (Covid 19 Update) Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026

Fresh Meat Packaging Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Fresh Meat Packaging Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Bio4Pack GmbH; Sealpac International bv; Crown; Sealed Air; WINPAK LTD.; Berry Global Inc.; Dow; Bemis Company, Inc.; Amcor plc; Mondi; Bollore Plastic Films Division; Cascades inc.; Smurfit Kappa; Amerplast; Faerch A/S; EasyPak; ULMA Group; Packaging Corporation of America among others.

Global fresh meat packaging market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for case-ready meat packaging due to its various benefits in easier consumption, handling and lower costs of storage.

Fresh meat packaging is described as the packaging solutions and components used for the protection of fresh meat and types of fresh meat products. These packaging products involve the usage of certain materials that can be used as a protective layer against the environmental factors which helps in enhancing the short shelf-life of these products.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Enhanced focus on consumption of biodegradable packaging solutions and products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Enhanced volume of consumption associated with meat, especially fresh meat; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Requirement of better packaging methods and solutions to enhance the short shelf-life of fresh meat; is another factor driving the market growth

Innovations and advancements of packaging technologies is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Utilization of better logistics operations and cooling technologies from the transportation industry resulting in redundancy of meat packaging is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding environmental sustainability and health concerns with plastic consumption will also hamper the market growth

Conducts Overall FRESH MEAT PACKAGING Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Packaging (Flexible Plastic, Rigid Plastic, Metal, Others),

Layer (Monolayer, 3-Layer, 5-Layer, 7-Layer, 9-Layer),

Meat Type (Beef, Poultry & Mutton, Pork, Seafood, Others),

Material Type (PE, PP, BOPP, EVOH, PVC, PA, Others),

Technology (Modified Atmosphere, Vacuum Thermoformed, Vacuum Skin, Others),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Grocery Stores, Online Retailing, Departmental Stores, Others)

The FRESH MEAT PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Bio4Pack GmbH announced the launch of compostable packaging product for fresh meat uses. The product is a sustainable product designed to meet all of the regulatory demands and regulations of compostable nature of packaging. It is produced from polylactic acid

In February 2018, Dalehead Foods announced the availability of an innovative paperboard packaging product designed for fresh protein products. The packaging will be made available in an all-print form helping enhance the marketing appeal of the packaging and has been based out of the card packs utilized in sandwiches. The product is produced from recycled materials and will be used to meet the strategic programs on recycling of waste and products

