19 days later, Ronaldo tests Covid-19 negative – Executive Digest

The best in the world tested positive on October 13, as confirmed by the Portuguese Football Association at the time. “Cristiano Ronaldo has been fired from the work of the national team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portugal international is doing well with no symptoms and isolated. “

The player tested positive for the new coronavirus, forcing remaining colleagues on the Portuguese national team to take the test. They were all negative, but Ronaldo had to miss the game for the group stage of League of Nations football.

That moment was also marked by the controversy that Cristiano Ronaldo broke the isolation rules at Juventus, the club he currently plays for. It was about the fact that the player had left earlier than expected to play for the national team.

But Ronaldo did not fail to respond to this situation. On October 16, he made it clear on his Instagram page that he had not violated protocol or any rule imposed in Italy regarding compliance with isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Directly through the social network, the Portuguese ace responded to the Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora, who accused him of breaking the law and denying the situation. “I haven’t broken a protocol. They say I broke Italian law, but it’s all a lie, ”he said.

“My team and I talked and it was our responsibility to do everything well. All with permission. Especially for the Italian gentleman, whose name I won’t tell, it’s a lie, I followed all the protocols, “added the player, who returned to Turin, Italy, where he will be quarantined after being infected with the new coronavirus .