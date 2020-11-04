20 questions and answers about what you can and can’t do over the next 15 days – Executive Digest

Commercial facilities must comply with the hygiene regulations laid down by DGS and promote the daily and regular cleaning and disinfection of rooms, devices, objects and surfaces with which there is intensive contact. Automatic payment terminals (TPA), devices, objects, surfaces, products and utensils that are in direct contact with customers must be cleaned and disinfected after each use or interaction. You should also provide customers with a hand sanitizer solution near the entrances and exits as well as inside.

In clothing stores and the like, control of access to the changing rooms should be encouraged to ensure the deactivation of some of these rooms if necessary, to maintain the minimum safety distances and to ensure disinfection of displays, clothes supports and hangers after each use, as well as availability of skin disinfection solutions for customers.

In restaurants and similar establishments, indoor occupancy must be limited to 50% of the capacity. Higher capacity can be used using impermeable physical separation barriers between customers facing each other and 1.5 meters between tables. A reservation should be made in advance in order to avoid waiting times inside or outside the company. No more people can enter after 00:00. The maximum number of people allowed for groups in restaurants is six (unless they belong to the same household).

In museums, monuments, palaces, archaeological sites and the like, the rules and instructions laid down by the DGS with regard to physical distance, hand and surface hygiene and breath etiquette must be observed. Each visitor must have a minimum area of ​​20 square meters and leave the minimum distance of two meters for another person, unless they come from the same household. There just has to be one way to visit.

In cinemas, theaters, and other concert halls, there must be an interval space between the seats occupied by the public if they do not share a house, and in the next row the occupied seats do not have to match. A stage must have a minimum distance of at least two meters between the stage and the first row of spectators. In open-air venues, locations must be identified beforehand with a physical distance of one and a half meters between the spectators. Priority should be given to pre-selling tickets electronically and paying by contactless using an ATM card or other similar method. In the areas of consumption of catering and cultural beverages, the guidelines laid down for the catering sector must be observed.