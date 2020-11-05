20-year-old raped and murdered by doctors in hospital – World

A 20-year-old girl was reportedly raped by a doctor and her medical team and then murdered in a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh, India, according to the Daily Mail.

The victim was admitted to the private hospital with a fever and abdominal pain.

The young woman called her parents shortly before her death to inform them of what had happened.

The Indian newspaper Deccan Herald reports that when the young woman’s father reported the crime to the hospital administration, she was told that her daughter had mental health problems. Hospital manager Sanjiv Kumar even went so far as to say that the charge was a “conspiracy”.

However, several local reports say the crime suspects have escaped. The case is currently being investigated.