2019 Competition News Global Durable Insulated Container Market Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025
The Durable Insulated Container Market Research Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.
Durable insulated containers are one of the most effective insulation packaging and transportation solutions to maintain the quality of temperature sensitive and perishable products. Durable insulated containers made of high-quality raw materials such as polypropylene, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, nylon, etc., have been proven to maintain internal payload temperatures for extended periods of time. Durable insulated containers are lightweight and economical, providing effective thermal protection for almost any temperature-sensitive transportation application, even under extreme weather conditions.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report presents the worldwide Durable Insulated Container market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
The Durable Insulated Container market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Durable Insulated Container.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Cold Chain Technologies
Polar Thermal Packaging
Cryopak A TCP Company
Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe)
SAEPLAST AMERICAS
Snyder Industries
Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd.
…
Durable Insulated Container Breakdown Data by Type
PP Insulated Container
PVC Insulated Container
PET Insulated Container
PS Insulated Container
Other
Durable Insulated Container Breakdown Data by Application
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical
Specialty Chemicals
Other
Durable Insulated Container Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Durable Insulated Container status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Durable Insulated Container manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Durable Insulated Container :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K L). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Durable Insulated Container market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Durable Insulated Container Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 PP Insulated Container
1.4.3 PVC Insulated Container
1.4.4 PET Insulated Container
1.4.5 PS Insulated Container
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food Industry
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical
1.5.4 Specialty Chemicals
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Market Size
2.1.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Production 2014-2025
2.2 Durable Insulated Container Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Durable Insulated Container Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Durable Insulated Container Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Durable Insulated Container Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Durable Insulated Container Market
2.4 Key Trends for Durable Insulated Container Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Durable Insulated Container Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Durable Insulated Container Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Durable Insulated Container Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Durable Insulated Container Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Durable Insulated Container Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Durable Insulated Container Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Durable Insulated Container Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Durable Insulated Container Production by Regions
4.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Durable Insulated Container Production
4.2.2 North America Durable Insulated Container Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in North America
4.2.4 North America Durable Insulated Container Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Durable Insulated Container Production
4.3.2 Europe Durable Insulated Container Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Durable Insulated Container Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Durable Insulated Container Production
4.4.2 China Durable Insulated Container Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Durable Insulated Container Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Durable Insulated Container Production
4.5.2 Japan Durable Insulated Container Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Durable Insulated Container Import & Export
5 Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Regions
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Production by Type
6.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Revenue by Type
6.3 Durable Insulated Container Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Cold Chain Technologies
8.1.1 Cold Chain Technologies Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Cold Chain Technologies Durable Insulated Container Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Cold Chain Technologies Durable Insulated Container Product Description
8.1.5 Cold Chain Technologies Recent Development
8.2 Polar Thermal Packaging
8.2.1 Polar Thermal Packaging Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 Polar Thermal Packaging Durable Insulated Container Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Polar Thermal Packaging Durable Insulated Container Product Description
8.2.5 Polar Thermal Packaging Recent Development
8.3 Cryopak A TCP Company
8.3.1 Cryopak A TCP Company Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 Cryopak A TCP Company Durable Insulated Container Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Cryopak A TCP Company Durable Insulated Container Product Description
8.3.5 Cryopak A TCP Company Recent Development
8.4 Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe)
8.4.1 Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe) Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe) Durable Insulated Container Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe) Durable Insulated Container Product Description
8.4.5 Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe) Recent Development
8.5 SAEPLAST AMERICAS
8.5.1 SAEPLAST AMERICAS Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 SAEPLAST AMERICAS Durable Insulated Container Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 SAEPLAST AMERICAS Durable Insulated Container Product Description
8.5.5 SAEPLAST AMERICAS Recent Development
8.6 Snyder Industries
8.6.1 Snyder Industries Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 Snyder Industries Durable Insulated Container Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Snyder Industries Durable Insulated Container Product Description
8.6.5 Snyder Industries Recent Development
8.7 Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd.
8.7.1 Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd. Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd. Durable Insulated Container Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd. Durable Insulated Container Product Description
8.7.5 Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd. Recent Development
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Durable Insulated Container Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Durable Insulated Container Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Durable Insulated Container Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 North America
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Durable Insulated Container Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Durable Insulated Container Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Durable Insulated Container Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Durable Insulated Container Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Durable Insulated Container Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Durable Insulated Container Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.7.2 Turkey
10.7.3 GCC Countries
10.7.4 Egypt
10.7.5 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Durable Insulated Container Sales Channels
11.2.2 Durable Insulated Container Distributors
11.3 Durable Insulated Container Customers
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Porter?s Five Forces Analysis
13 Key Findings in the Global Durable Insulated Container Study
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
