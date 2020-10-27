2020-2024 Aerial Imaging Market Share, Application, Size With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast

A slew of advancements in geospatial technology has been instrumental in adding impetus to aerial imaging market lately, to such as extent that government organizations to commercial businesses, have now found ways to utilize the technology to their own advantage. Hurricane Harvey is one of the most iconic examples that demonstrates the progress of aerial imaging industry. The prompt intervention of EagleView Technologies had then restored some relief to the hurricane affected victims, while simultaneously increasing the popularity of aerial imaging.

The aerial imaging market is slated to scale new heights and the market derives much of its growth from factors such as surging adoption of aerial imaging systems in diverse industry verticals. Aerial imaging solutions are deployed to capture images from a point in the air which can be utilized for various applications.

They are especially beneficial in comparing older data sets with new ones and their usage is predominant in geospatial studies. Aerial imaging solutions are being extensively used in archaeology & civil engineering, military & defense, energy & resource management, urban planning, disaster management, and others.

Aerial imaging technology has progressed considerably in recent years and the emergence of drone technology has been a major benchmark in the aerial imaging space. In addition, advances in sensor technologies and photogrammetry have propelled their use in diverse end use cases, which is signaling growth within the aerial imaging.

In addition, aerial imaging services are increasingly becoming affordable, which is being purveyed by various strategies undertaken by market players. Such strategies include partnership with other companies to acquire and enhance technological capabilities. Such developments in the market can be evidenced by the recent partnership of DJI, a leading player in the commercial drone space and the technology giant, Microsoft. The partnership aims to add advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to DJI drones.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Aerial Imaging. They are as follows:

3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Airobotics, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LIMITED, Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, DJI, DroneDeploy, Eagle View Technologies, Inc., Fugro N.V., GeoVantage, Inc., Getmapping PLC, Global UAV Technologies, Google Inc., Hoverfly Technologies, Inc., Kucera International Inc., Landiscor Aerial Information, Nearmap Ltd., NRC Group ASA, PrecisionHawk, senseFly (Parrot Group), Yuneec International

With an anticipated share of 42% by 2024, North America is at the forefront of the aerial imaging. The region outlays significant amounts on its defense sector, along with various other verticals. UAVs are gaining prominence in the agriculture sector in the US, which is likely to fuel the aerial imaging market trends.

Moreover, aerial imaging market is receiving investments from technology giants such as Google, which along with the support of federal agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is likely to catapult the market on an upward trajectory.

