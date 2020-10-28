2020-2026 Data Center Power Market Share, Application, Size With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast

In the recent times, the global data center power market space has been witnessing an unprecedented pace of growth courtesy- the surge in the number of data centers all over the world. The amount of data that is being generated and estimated to be generated in the immediate future can be rightly termed as gargantuan. This has, in turn, assisted the prominent data center operators to expand their services and augment their remuneration portfolio in a drastic way.

While it is quite undeniable that the leading end-user of data center power industry has been the private sector, however, given the rising significance of e-governance across the globe, a plethora of government agencies have been compelled to get on the bandwagon of rapid digitization. Apparently, various government bodies, it has been observed, have been making extensive efforts to consolidate their respective data centers network, a trend which would eventually quicken the pace of data center power market expansion over the estimated timeframe.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1759

In light of the surging levels of energy consumption and the subsequent rise in carbon emissions, many businesses across the globe are working towards building and implementing green infrastructure facilities. These environmentally friendly data centers are enabling enterprises to optimize their energy efficiency, reduce energy consumption and consequently diminish their carbon footprint.

Within larger enterprises and SMBs, the use of such facilities is expanding rapidly for the consistent compilation, assessment, processing and distribution of large data volumes. Entertainment, IT and telecom industry players are introducing and utilizing power management systems for their networks, thereby catalyzing data center power market development.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Data Center Power Market. They are as follows:

3M Company, Advantech Co. Ltd., AOPEN, Inc., Barco, BrightSign LLC, Broadsign, Cisco Systems, Inc., ClearOne, Dell, Inc., Gefen, Haivision, Hewlett Packard, IAdea, iBase Technology, Intel Corporation, KeyWest Technology Inc., LG Electronics, NEXCOM International, Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Omnivex Corporation, ONELAN, Scala, Inc., Stratacache, UCView, Visix, Inc., Xtreme Media

Pivotal driving forces fueling the North America data center power industry share include the virtualization and digitalization that have given rise to numerous cloud-based enterprises, in turn adding impetus to market growth.

This development may be ascribed largely to eminent players in the public cloud sphere, including Amazon and Microsoft, which are presenting propitious opportunities for the development of advanced data centers alongside refurbishment and upgradation of existing legacy data centers.

In 2016, the US proved to be a major revenue pocket for the data center power market, with its efforts towards encouraging the use of sustainable energy sources for powering data center facilities in the region.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1759

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Data Center Power Market, By Component

4.1. Global data center power market share by component, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3. Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4. UPS

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.5. Generators

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.6. Cabling Infrastructure

4.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.7. Others

4.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3. Managed

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4. Professional

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Data Center Power Market, By Application

5.1. Global data center power market share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2. BFSI

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Colocation

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Energy

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.5. Government

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.6. Healthcare

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.7. Manufacturing

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.8. IT & Telecom

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.9.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/data-center-power-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com