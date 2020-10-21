2020-2026 Embedded Systems Market Share, Application, Size With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast

The global embedded system market is poised for prominent growth on account of its extensive applications across numerous industry verticals including the automotive, telecommunication, customer electronics and aerospace & defense sectors.

Incorporation of advanced technologies in automotive vehicles has pumped the demand for embedded systems. Increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles across developing countries to curb emissions could accelerate product demand. Burgeoning adoption of in-vehicle electronics and demand for car-to-road communication systems may generate lucrative growth opportunities for embedded system suppliers and manufacturers.

Speculating the product’s significance, predicts that the global embedded systems market may exceed USD 160 billion by 2026.

In the healthcare sector, embedded systems are used to improve sound quality of electronic stethoscope. It is also used in numerous imaging systems such as MRI and CT scans. Apart from this, numerous biomedical sensors depend on embedded systems like CPAP machines, glucose monitors, and pacemakers for working.

In biomedical applications, embedded systems enable doctors to track patient’s health remotely and allow decision-making through telemedicine. On this note, reports suggest that the embedded systems market from the healthcare sector may record significant growth over the forecast period.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Embedded Systems Market. They are as follows:

Analog Devices, Inc, ARM Holdings, Atmel Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, ENEA Software AB, Express logic, Graphene Semiconductor Services Private Limited, Green Hills Software, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Mentor Graphics Corporation, Microsoft Corp., National Instrument, Qualitat Systems, Qualcomm Inc., SEGGER Microcontroller GmbH, VIA Technologies, Inc.

According to reports, in 2019, the network embedded system segment held over 5% of total market share. Network embedded systems are compatible to several networks, such as WAN, LAN, and internet to access resources. These connections can be wireless or wired.

Embedded systems linked to a web server permits control and accede by the web browser. For instance, the home security system connected to the Local Area Network (LAN) allows access to every sensor connected to the protocol TCP/IP. Based on these aspects, studies suggest that network embedded systems segment is expected to record modest growth by 2026.

