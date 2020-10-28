2020 elections: “Children and young people must have priority

The National Forum for the Prevention and Elimination of Child Labor (FNPETI) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) launched the campaign to vote on childhood in October this year. The aim of the mobilization is to sensitize the population for the election of candidates for the office of mayor and the commitment to the rights of children and young people.

The initiative, which is also carried out by the state forums for the prevention and eradication of child labor, takes place virtually and is supported by dozens of partner organizations. Including the National Campaign for the Right to Education, the Platform for Every Child, the National Confederation of Agricultural Workers and Family Farmers (Contag), the National Union of Business Tax Auditors (Sinait), the National Association of Labor Justice Judges (Anamatra) among others.

In an interview with the Bem Viver program on Radio Brasil de Fato, Isa Oliveira, Executive Secretary of FNPETI explains that the campaign “is a call to society to analyze the political platform of the candidates for the Town Hall, the City Council and elect those who who have no proposal in their history that violates the rights of children and young people. “

In addition to local public managers, city councils, and mayors who are responsible for implementing public policies that can ensure the social protection of children and their families at the local level, they are also responsible for providing a budget for their implementation.

According to Oliveira, protecting children and young people is not a priority for the federal government that has made budget cuts in the region. For them, even the benefits of the Child and Youth Statute (ECA) are threatened.

With the pandemic, thousands of Brazilian children are in an even more vulnerable socio-economic situation.

“What we see, and that is visible, is the increase in child labor on the streets. When selling products, collecting recyclable materials, domestic child labor. This is proof that public policy is not fulfilling its role ”, criticized the forum representative.

Review the interview completely:

Brasil de Fato – What does it mean to vote for childhood and what is the significance of this initiative?

Isa Oliveira – It is a call from the National Forum for Society to analyze the political platform of candidates and candidates for the City Hall, the City Council and select those who in their political history have no proposal on their platform that violates the rights of Children and young people. On the contrary, they have projects that ensure the community promotes economic development with social justice, with children and young people being a priority.

No popular mandate gives the elected official the right to disobey the constitution, such as an apology for child labor

What is the current scenario in terms of public policy for children and youth in the country?

At the federal level, children and young people and the fight against all acts of violence that boys and girls fall victim to have no priority. Because of this, we expect the time to change history and compromise through voting, conscious voting, citizen election, mayors, mayors, councilors and councilors, and to define and implement guidelines that actually guarantee rights of children and young people .

:: Statute of children and adolescents is attacked for 30 years and without full effectiveness ::

What are the examples of this non-priority of neglect in the current nominations of the candidates?

Unfortunately, the manifestation of neglect, non-priority and non-compliance with the provisions of the Federal Constitution and the Child and Youth Statute (ECA) comes from authorities with an electoral mandate.

It is very important that we reiterate that no popular mandate gives the elected, regardless of their position, the right to disregard the Constitution. For example, an excuse for child labor.

In July the ECA turned 30 years old. Has this order, which is a social reference point, been respected?

It is extremely important to celebrate 30 years of ECA and to highlight the progress made in its implementation. As the largest access to school in the age group from 6 to 14 years, it reached 98.7%.

In Brazil, social protection and education policies have suffered significant resource savings

Over the past two decades, child labor and mortality have declined to highlight three positive indicators.

However, it is necessary to remain vigilant. These successes are not consolidated but threatened at a time in Brazil when social protection and education policies have suffered significant resource savings.

What are the main consequences for children amid the coronavirus pandemic? In June, alongside the MPT, another forum campaign warned of the risk of an increase in child labor.

We’re seeing an increase in children’s work on the street

What we are seeing, and it is visible, is really the increase in child labor on the streets. When selling products, collecting recyclable materials, domestic child labor. This is evidence that public policy is not fulfilling its role.

:: The growth in child labor exploitation is an immediate risk during a pandemic ::

At this point it must be reiterated that the pandemic has exacerbated an economic, social and political crisis. It added the health dimension, but that crisis was already underway. There is an urgent need to mobilize society and, above all, local authorities so that states and cities assume responsibility and the constitutional obligation to promote public policies that guarantee children and young people the right to life, food security, education and health. .

You mentioned that education and the difficulties of distance learning are at the heart of the discussions. Is there a real risk of leaving school?

Without doubt. Another problem that has become very evident is inequality, the inequality not just between private and public schools. But within the public school itself. What happened at the time, when public school children in regions with more structured facilities and greater purchasing power were offered online school activities, had access to those activities.

Because of the pandemic, early school leavers and dropouts will worsen and cause harm to children and adolescents

However, children living in peripheral areas, from families in poverty, have been denied the right to school, even through online activities. It was a restriction on a right.

This will be a huge challenge when you return from class. Not only to recognize and mitigate this inequality, but also what the research has shown. Many teenagers have already stated that they will not be returning. Early school leaving and early school leaving will worsen and cause enormous losses for children and young people.

They are at the age when education and school are a right. And it is the constitutional obligation of public power to ensure a high quality public school, inclusive and secular.

How is the adherence to the campaign, how has it made itself felt and how can readers help with the application?

The campaign was very intense on social networks as it is a virtual campaign and we receive feedback through videos from many partner companies.

In terms of voters and voter turnout, it would be a huge benefit to publicize the campaign and speak to people near you to say, “Look, this is an important warning, a call. We are going to hold that call and take one.” Make a call election that can change the history of this country “.

Is it also a way of talking about childhood and protecting it to reflect on the future of Brazil, what we want to build as a society?

Not just the future, but also the present. The present now demands care and special attention, which must be reflected in investing public policies in the social protection of children and their families. It’s a moment that has a huge impact on the future in building a more just and supportive country. A country that has children and young people as priorities and as a national investment in its political agenda.

Edition: Rogério Jordão