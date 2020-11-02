2020 elections: urban sanitation should be on the agenda

A decade after the United Nations (UN) declared that access to clean and safe water and basic sanitation is a basic human right, Brazil is distancing itself from the possibility of universal service.

This is the perception of companies in the sector who pressure candidates in local elections to make the agenda a priority. You have made a declaration of commitment and want politicians and politicians to comply with it, which applies to town halls and city council chambers.

The regional associations of urban planners and the national association of urban planners have created the document “Basic services and elections 2020”, which is divided into four axes: universalization of the system; Combating privatization, strengthening and efficiency of public administration and evaluating workers.

Each of them brings together a set of concrete proposals for action to hold local governments accountable for decisions and to ensure progress on the agenda.

“Plumbing is a public policy owned by municipalities. What we see at the end is the concession for state companies or for private initiatives. But ownership of this service actually belongs to the municipality,” explains the Sanitary Secretary of the National Association of City Workers FNU), Fábio Giori, in an interview with the Bem Viver program on Radio Brasil de Fato.

“These elections have everything to do with the subject, in such an emblematic year. It’s the year we celebrate ten years of the UN Declaration, but it’s also the year we approved the new sanitary framework, what a means setback, “he completes.

The letter of commitment requires the municipal employees working in the sector to be valued. Giori points out that during the pandemic process in the country, sanitation, especially water, is the main contributor to combating the spread of the virus, while sewage can be a factor of contamination.

“During this process, too, people received sanitary facilities. The workers in the industry were able to guarantee the service. Without them, the sanitary facilities for society would not be sufficient,” emphasizes Giori.

privatization

The new legal framework for basic sanitation makes it easier to privatize the service and erases the contractual model between municipalities and state water and sewage companies. The letter of commitment proposes initiatives aimed at reducing the setback that current legislation represents.

This includes the guarantee that the service will be provided directly through municipalities or municipal public companies, and the obligation to maintain the continuity of joint management with state concessionaires in compliance with the program contracts of all municipalities.

Another point of the document calls for efforts to include water and sanitary facilities as essential human rights in the municipal organic law, which can only be privatized by popular vote and relevant public hearings with the consent of the population.

“Only the public company can guarantee sanitation, especially in cities with low demographic density, disordered occupation areas, peripheries and slopes. Only the public service is able to deal with it, since a private company aims for profit and does not make a profit in these locations will be achieved “, emphasizes Giori.

For companies, the strengthening of the role of municipalities in basic sanitary policy must be understood as an essential point. Candidates must commit to the development and implementation of community plans and encourage popular participation and social scrutiny in politics.

According to Fábio Giori, there is a need to “modernize the management, mainly to combat losses and make the service cheaper”.

“It’s important that, given the crisis we’ve been through, we can do a lot more for less,” he says.

Edition: Leandro Melito