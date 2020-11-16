2020: Everything you should know before taking a decision in C-RAN Market

Raditional structural designs of the cellular networks are facing various challenges due to exceptional up surge in mobile data traffic, availability of limited spectrum, and increase in power utilization. By taking note of this, several telecom companies as well as research groupshave put themselves in an endlesshunt for essentialinnovationsfor developing advanced network architectures. Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) is one such invention that canmatch with the exploding user demand and also reduce capital as well as operational expenditures for network operators. C-RAN architecture is a paradigm that has altered the

concept of cellular networks, and is currently beingdeliberated as a major candidate for forthcoming 5G cellular systems.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for C-RAN market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers:Market suppliers of the C-RAN industry are highly developed and they have their own set of infrastructure.Moreover, the switching costs from one supplier to another areexpected to be high. The bargaining power of suppliers is VERY STRONG.

Bargaining Power of Buyer: Due to the oligopolistic nature of the C-RAN market, there are a few number of options available to the buyer.These factors limit the power of the buyer’s choice. The bargaining power of the buyer is LOW.

Threat of New Entrants: Thehigh cost associated with R&D and marketing andlegal complianceprovides lessthreat of entry from new companies. Moreover,high cost of intial investments is also major obstacle for the emerging companies. The threat of new entrants is LOW.

Threat of Substitutes: The threat of substitute products or services is a very weak force and does not impact the industry. In addition, players are mainly focusing on strategic collaborations and advanced product developments. The threat of substitutes is LOW.

Competitive Rivalry in the Market: C-RAN markethasextensive numbers ofsmall, medium, and large, market players. Key players primarily investing heavilyto increase profitability by using multiple strategies like technological advancesand excellent customer service. The competitive rivalry in the industry is HIGH.

C-RAN Market Segmentation by Technology

Virtualization Technology

Centralization Technology

On the grounds of interference management, latency, throughput enhancement, energy efficiency, and safety,the C-RAN based cellular networks are simply killing it. As compared to traditional architecture, the advanced C-RAN architecture highlights the concept of service cloud and service-oriented resource scheduling & management. Hence, this technology enables the use of novel communication as well as computer technologies.

C-RAN Market Segmentation by Component

Solutions

Services

Growing Need for Cloud-Radio Access Networks and Developments in the Telecommunication sector

A strong network isvery essential at hotspot areas such stadiums, offices, and city-squares where number of users using this network is usually high. For improving the network efficacy insuch areas various network operators have now started implementing centralized baseband technology. Moreover,the telecommunication sector is constantly undergoing technological developments to meet the increased demand for high speed and reliable internet.Due to this, the need for C-RAN networks is continuously growing these days. Moreover, dramatic surge in the popularity and sales of tablets and smart-phones all across the globe, along with the rising broadband access is thriving the global C-RAN market.

C-RAN Market Segmentation by Network Type

5G

4G

3G

Benefits such as reduction in power cost, ability to adapt to the fluctuating traffic, capacity and spectral efficiency improvement offered by C-RAN have lured may network operators to implement this technology.This technology has an excellent architecture that fulfills the drastically growing data traffic issues. Hence, considering all this factors it is clear that the demand for C-RAN network is sure to augment in the upcoming years especially after the spread of 5G networks.

C-RAN Market Segmentation by Deployment Venue

Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas

Large Public Venues

High-Density Urban Areas

Suburban and Rural Areas

Evolution of 5G technology and C-RAN

The mobile telecommunications sector is making headway with advent of 5G technology. C-RAN plays a fundamental role in driving the evolution of 5G networks. C-RAN networks have reduced capital investment for operators in terms of CAPEX and OPEX. Furthermore, this technology has the ability toreduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and boost network performance. Additionally, it offers several benefits such as the ability to pool resources, supports multiple technologies, simplifies network operations & management, ability to reuse infrastructure, and minimize energy consumption. C-RAN is currently seen as a major weapon that can satisfythe rising internet demands by coping up with the speed of evolving 5G technology.

Trends and future of C-RAN market

As per a report by Research Dive, the global C-RAN market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2026. These days, C-RAN is a hot topic in the mobile telecommunication sector. It seems like every mobile network provider is exploring C-RAN and trying to implement it to harness its benefits. One of the famous network providers, Nokia isthe first one to launch the world’s first commercially deployed cloud-based 5G RAN in North America. This company is currently satisfying the demands of people in one of the busiest cities in the US.

Key Players

Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ: INTC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ( STO: ERIC-B)

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CSCO)

NEC Corporation ( TYO: 6701)

Nokia ( HEL: NOKIA)

FUJITSU

ZTE Corporation.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ASOCS Ltd.

SAMSUNG

Apart from Nokia, several other companies are actively looking forward to invest in the C-RAN technology. Some of these are ZTE Corporation., FUJITSU, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ASOCS Ltd., SAMSUNG, and NEC Corporation.The involvement of such top brands in the C-RAN market is expected to boost the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

