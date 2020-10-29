2020 is perhaps the hottest year on record – Executive Digest

The climate event “La Niña” is underway and heralds a colder and rainier winter than usual for the entire northern hemisphere. However, 2020 will likely remain one of the warmest years on record.

“La Niña” has been declared a climate event by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to help governments cope with and better prepare for extreme weather events around the world.

It consists of cooling the surface water of the ocean along the Pacific coast of the South American tropics. It is the “cold” phase of the southern oscillation of “El Niño” – a series of oceanic and climatic events in the Pacific that have a global impact on temperature, storms and precipitation. The two events are the opposite of each other.

“’El Niño’ and ‘La Niña’ are the most important natural drivers of the earth’s climate system. But all natural weather events now take place in the context of man-made climate change, which exacerbates extreme weather conditions and affects the water cycle, “WMO General Secretary Petteri Taalas told The Guardian.

While “El Niño”, the hot phase of the climate phenomenon, can trigger droughts in Australia and India and intensify cyclones in the tropical Pacific, “La Niña” can cause temperatures in the East Pacific Sea to drop to 3 ° C. 5 ° C, which in turn has a cooling effect on global temperatures.

However, according to Taalas, this will be more than offset by global warming and 2020 “remains on track to be one of the hottest years in existence,” with 2016-20 expected to be the hottest time. ever.

“The ‘La Niña’ years are even hotter now than the years of strong El Niño events from the past,” he said.

This year’s “La Niña” is expected to remain in the first quarter of next year and is classified as “moderate to strong” by the WMO. The last time there was a major event occurred in 2010-11 that contributed to the 2010-11 floods in Pakistan and the 2010-11 floods in Queensland, Australia.