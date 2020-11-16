2020 Progress: What will be the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market

The artificial intelligence in agriculture market have impacted positively due to the pandemic. AI is applied largely in the agriculture sector in various countries across the globe is predicted to boost the overall market in the forecast period. Due to shut down across the globe the market has not impacted adversely. Moreover, increasing implementation of artificial intelligence with the help of various sensor in the agricultural field is predicted to be the major driving factor for the market in the forecast period. Cost involved for artificial intelligence in the agricultural land is too high which is predicted to hamper the market growth over the coming years. AI is only used in large field lands, implementation of AI in the smaller land with lesser investment is predicted to create more growth opportunity in the forecast period. For instance, India joins GPAI as founding member to support human-centric development with the help of AI in various field including agriculture, education, finance and telecommunication. The initiative will be helpful for diversity, innovation, and economic growth of the country. During this unpredicted situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market. Our report includes:

The global market is classified on the basis of application and deployment. The report offers the complete information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and major players of the global market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst, increasing adoption of AI in agriculture field through sensor is predicted to be the major driving factor for the market in the forecast period. On the other hand, Lack of awareness among the farmer and the cost involved in implementing of AI in agriculture is very high which is predicted to hamper the market in the forecast period.

Drone Analytics Segment is Predicted to be the Most Profitable Segment

On the basis of application, the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market is segmented into weather tracking, precision farming, and drone analytics. Drone analytics is predicted to have the maximum market share in the forecast period. With the help of drone one can easily monitor the agricultural operation, increase crop production and optimize the agricultural activities due to which it is predicted to boost the segment market in the forecast period.

Cloud Segment is Predicted to Grow Enormously

On the basis of deployment, the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market is segmented cloud, on premise, and hybrid. Cloud segment is predicted to have the highest market share in the forecast period. Cloud gives the option to the farmer to choose the right crop, cultivating process and operational activities that are associated with the respective farm which is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period.

Europe Region Market is Predicted to be the Most Profitable Region

On the basis of region, the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market is segmented North America, Asia Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. Europe is predicted to have the highest market share in the forecast period. Increasing demand towards AI in farming and implementation of various AI techniques in farming is predicted to be the major driving factor for the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market in the forecast period.

Top Player in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market

The key players operating in the global artificial intelligence market include

GAMAYA, Inc,

Aerial Systems Inc.,

aWhere Inc.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION,

Farmers Edge Inc.,

Descartes Labs, Inc.,

Microsoft,

Deere & Company,

Granular, Inc.,

The Climate Corporation

