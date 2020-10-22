2024 Projections: North America Beacon Technology Market Report by Type, Application and Regional Outlook

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On North America Beacon Technology Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of North America Beacon Technology Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2505979/?utm_source=Illadelink&utm_medium=RV

The North America beacon technology market growth is attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of proximity marketing among the retail and the healthcare sectors. According to a 2015 study of Canadian consumersa?? awareness about location-based technology conducted by the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA), the consumers are ready to adopt the beacon technology and are over 85% of them are highly aware of its benefits.A North America Beacon Technology Market SizeA estimated to exceed USD 8 billion by 2024.

The Eddystone platform is expected to register an accelerated growth between 2017 and 2024 with an impressive CAGR of over 75%. The platform eliminates the need for native apps by directly leveraging the chrome app on smartphones for offering a contextual mobile experience.

The cloud deployment model is projected to exhibit a lucrative growth in the North America beacon technology market over the forecast period with a CAGR of over 85%. The cloud platform allows beacons to be managed remotely. Also, large Bluetooth beacon fleets can be efficiently administered using cloud platform while reducing the overall maintenance cost.

The healthcare sector is anticipated to exhibit an accelerated growth between 2017 and 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 85%. Beacons and IoT can be leveraged together to ensure better healthcare security and compliance. Within the hospitals, beacons can be used to monitor staff activities and keep track of the equipment. This can considerably reduce the amount of time spent by the hospital staff in locating and maintaining different equipment.

Some of the key vendors in the North America beacon technology market include Beaconinside, Estimote, Sensorberg, Glimworm Beacons, Kontakt.io, blueSense Networks, Madison Beacons, Gimbal, BlueCats, Apple, Google, Swirl, Texas Instruments, Onyx Beacon, Radius Networks, and RECO.

Full Report Summary At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/north-america-beacon-technology-market-statistics?utm_source=Illadelink&utm_medium=RV

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog