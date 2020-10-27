2025 Projections: Global White Biotechnology Market Poised to Grow at 10.20% CAGR

Selbyville, Delaware, Global White Biotechnology Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025. Global White Biotechnology Market also covers top key players analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the Global White Biotechnology Market and provides information regarding the revenue for the forecast by 2025.

Global White Biotechnology Market valued approximately USD 248 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of White Biotechnology market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

The White Biotechnology Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The vast environment-related benefits linked with the use of white biotechnology products across several application areas has led to the increased focus on the field’s development from industries as well as government bodies in the past few years. Most governments have either already allocated or are in the process of allocating substantial budgets for the implementation of white biotechnology technology in the industrial sector. Increasing use in the manufacturing of biofuels such as bioethanol & biodiesel, rising government initiatives to promote white biotechnology and growth in e-commerce industry are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Novozymes

Kaneka Corporation

Biosphere

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Genecor

DSM

Akzo Nobel

BASF SE

Henkel AG.

Du Pont Danisco

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Bioenergy

Food and Feed Additives

Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Personal Care and Household Products

Other Fine Chemicals

By Product:

Biofuel

Biochemical

Biopolymers

