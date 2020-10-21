22.7% CAGR for Global Digital Education Market to Touch $ 3.20 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, Global Digital Education Market report added by Market Study Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, companies active in the industry and forecasts for the coming years.

Global Digital Education Market is valued approximately USD 3.20 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Digital Education is the invention process of teaching and learning by the means of digital tools and technologies. Presently, the digital education is gaining ground as it uses various interactive and blended approaches such as flipped classrooms, where the online activities are concluded and discussed using a outside practical scenario for depth analysis and face to face interaction with online activities. Also, the digital learning is an instrumental training that ultimately helps students as it makes use of broad range of technology-enhanced educational strategies. It includes flipped learning, blended learning, personalized learning and other strategies that rely on digital tools. The growth of the segment is attributed owing to the increased internet penetration and increased adoption of microlearning. As per the Weare Social Organization in 2019, there are 4.39 billion internet users globally which increased from 366 million i.e. 9% of the previous year 2018. Also, as per the PagBrasil in 2019, more than 10 million people now have access to internet, exhibiting a growth of 7.2 % in comparison to 2018. Thus, with the high usage of internet and mobile and connected devices, need for digital education solutions among the students is observed which would supplement the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Market segmentation:

By Learning Type:

Self-Paced Online Education

Instructor-Led Online Education

By Course Type:

Science and Technology Courses

Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses

Others

By End-user:

Individual Learners and Academic Institutions

Enterprises and Government Organizations

Major Companies in this report:

Pluralsight Inc.

Coursera

edX

Iversity

Udacity Inc.

LinkedIn Corporation

FutureLearn

NovoEd

Udemy Inc.

XuetangX

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Digital Education Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Digital Education Market, by Learning Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Digital Education Market, by Course Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Digital Education Market, by, End-User 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Digital Education Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Digital Education Market Dynamics

3.1. Digital Education Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Digital Education Market Industry Analysis

