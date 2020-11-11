24%+ growth for Frozen Yogurt Market Size to reach 1880 million USD by 2024

Global Frozen Yogurt Market Forecast to 2024 is a new research released at Market Study Report and provides information about industry Top Key Players, Countries, Type and Application. This Frozen Yogurt Market report also states Company Profile, sales, Frozen Yogurt Market revenue and price, market share, market growth and gross margin by regions, Strategic recommendations for the new entrants, Market forecasts for a minimum of five years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

Frozen yogurt is a frozen dessert made with yogurt and sometimes other dairy products. Frozen yogurt, a crossbreed between the more traditional ice cream dessert and the healthier yogurt products, has become the new way for customers to enjoy their dessert while still being conscious of their health.

According to this study, over the next five years the Frozen Yogurt market will register a 24.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1880 million by 2024, from US$ 640 million in 2019. This report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Frozen Yogurt business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Yogen Fruz

Menchie’s

Pinkberry

Red Mango

TCBY

Yogurtland

llaollao

Perfectime

Ben & Jerry’s

Micat

Orange Leaf

Yogiboost

Frozen yogurt isn?t completely frozen but simply contains ice crystals; the primary ingredient is milk and milk products, sugar accounts for about 15 per cent of the ingredients and the strains of bacteria makes up about 1 per cent.

The market for frozen yogurt is fragmented with players such as Yogen Fruz, Menchie’s, Pinkberry, Red Mango, TCBY, Yogurtland, llaollao, Perfectime, Ben & Jerry’s, Micat, Orange Leaf, Yogiboost and so on. Among them, Yogen Fruz and Menchie’s are the global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into Plain Frozen Yogurt, Flavored Frozen Yogurt. The Flavored Frozen Yogurt segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Frozen Yogurt market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Frozen Yogurt value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Plain Frozen Yogurt

Flavored Frozen Yogurt

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Minor (age50)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Frozen Yogurt consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Frozen Yogurt market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Frozen Yogurt manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Frozen Yogurt with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Frozen Yogurt submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

