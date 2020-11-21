24-hour concert in the Augsburg Cathedral

Due to the Corona measures, the artists had economic difficulties. The musicians in Augsburg Cathedral draw attention to this – with a concert that lasts all day.

Augusta (dpa) – With a 24-hour concert in Augsburg cathedral, the musicians want to draw attention to the needs of artists due to the crown pandemic. The event in the cathedral is conceived as a one-day devotion in which the faithful can also participate.

The permanent concert was opened by Bishop Bertram Meier and the Augsburger Domsingknaben. The artists and ensembles each make music for about an hour. You will play works by the Italian composer Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, one of the most important representatives of 16th century sacred music.

Donations were collected for the artists on the occasion of the concert. The crown pandemic has put numerous cultural workers in a threatening situation for existence because they are barely allowed to appear.