25 years ago: Schmidt helped Late Night break through

When the Harald Schmidt show aired 25 years ago, it was based on American models. The beginning was still quite modest and RTL had not previously been successful with similar concepts like Gottschalk’s Late Night or the night show with Thomas Koschwitz. But Schmidt finally helped the TV format break through in Germany.

Each program began with a monologue and film with gags on current events, after which Schmidt received prominent guests seated behind a desk. The actions were accompanied by a live band led by Helmut Zerlett.

The reviews from the early days were mostly devastating. “From Hape Kerkeling to Harald Schmidt, what makes these guys believe that just because their salary explodes they will become weird rockets themselves? The “Bild am Sonntag” called the show “midnight television disgust”. And Schmidt gave the monkey sugar, made Polish jokes, made spiteful allusions to homosexuals or “glowed” like “dirty Harry” with misogynistic outbursts. However, then Sat.1 boss Fred Kogel stayed true to the show.

“With today’s standards, including political correctness, linguistic police, and the liberal leftist mainstream, I would have removed my show after a week,” said Schmidt in an interview with ORF III in 2019. But then acceptance of the show changed in a short time. “Der Spiegel” wrote about the change: “Suddenly disgust has become cult, dirty glamor, trash and joke, wit and linguistic art.

Since 1997, Schmidt has been inundated with awards, including the Grimme Prize, Golden Lion, Telestar, German and Bavarian Television Prize, and Golden Camera. At the presentation of the 1998 Media Award for Linguistic Culture, lauder Alice Schwarzer said: “Her disrespectful ways, her constant play with prejudice and clichés continue the best nonsense tradition of Ringelnatz and Morgenstern.”

Schmidt has repeatedly faced the loss of culture in the West, quoted Heidegger, thought of Picasso or recreated TV classics (“Dalli, Dalli”, “Waving”) and classic dramas – in the sandbox with Playmobil figures. There were also categories such as “The Fat Children of Landau” and fictional characters like “Ossi” chained in the boiler room and the dirty-socked puppet duo “Bimmel & Bommel”. Sometimes the freedom of the madman led to more absurd consequences, one evening the conductor had the lights off for about 20 minutes and sat silently at his desk. Another time it hosted an entire show with its back to the audience.

When Schmidt first took the stage late at night 25 years ago, he was no longer a stranger. He had previously worked as a stand-up comedian and television entertainer with programs such as “MAZ ab!”, “Pssst”, “Schmidtanders” (with Herbert Feuerstein) and “Do you understand the fun?” made a name. His new show, initially a smooth copy of David Letterman’s Late Show, soon developed an extraordinary life. Schmidt produced the programs from 1998 onwards from his “Bonito” company with approximately 80 employees. Since August 2000, Editor-in-Chief Manuel Andrack has been sitting on stage as a “helper” at a desk. At its peak in 2002 and 2003, ratings soared to two and a half million viewers.

On December 8, 2003, Schmidt surprisingly announced that he would be taking a “creative break” in 2004 and that the show would be over at the end of the year. Neither Sat.1 nor Schmidt have provided an official reason. In 2004 he moved to ARD, where he is said to have raised € 120,000 per show. In 2011 it returned to Sat.1, but that could not stop the decline in the audience. In 2012 he switched to the pay channel “Sky”. The last edition of March 14, 2014 only saw around 60,000 viewers – then that’s it.

Meanwhile, Schmidt has ruled out a return as a TV presenter. “It bores me, for me television is a thing of the past,” the 63-year-old told the German news agency last year. If anything, Schmidt takes on only minor roles such as that of a cruise director in the “Traumschiff” or as a gentleman in a Rosamunde Pilcher film. But he prefers to devote himself to his equity portfolio.