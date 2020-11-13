3.2% CAGR | Antifungal Drugs Market Will Hit the Value By 2027

The global Antifungal Drugs market is expected to reach US$ 13,524.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,182.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019-2027.

Market Study Report Provides A Detailed Overview of Antifungal Drugs Market With Respect To The Pivotal Drivers Influencing The Revenue Graph Of This Business Sphere. The Current Trends Of Antifungal Drugs Market In Conjunction With The Geographical Landscape, Demand Spectrum, Remuneration Scale, And Growth Graph Of This Vertical Have Also Been Included In This Report.

The rising number of fungal infections are causing harm to patients. Candidemia is among the most common bloodstream infections in the United States. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), from 2013 to 2017, the average incidence of fungal infection was around 9 per 100,000 people. Though, this number changes as per the geographic location and patient population. CDC predicts that approximately 25,000 cases of candidemia occur across the country per year.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the Antifungal Drugs market are World Health Organization, National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Fungi among the others.

There has been significant variation in the rates of candidemia by age group. The rates have reduced considerably in infants, but it remains higher as compared to other groups. Candidemia rates are majorly high in people aged above 65 and older. The reasons for the difference in incidence by age, race may be due to the alteration in underlying circumstances, socioeconomic status, and other factors. The prevalence of Candidaemia in established countries has been related to the age of patients. The below is the country estimated burden of Candidaemia.

The market is driven by the factors such as, rising incidences for the fungal infection of the skin, nails and hair, increasing incidences of cancers, HIV, and hospital-acquired infections and favorable government initiatives to combat the antifungal diseases are likely to drive the growth of the Antifungal Drugs market. However, lack of awareness regarding the fungal infections may restrict the growth of Antifungal Drugs market.

The significantly rising incidences of the fungal infections among others are the leading factors for the market growth.

There are millions of various types of fungi on Earth, but only around 300 are identified as the one who makes people sick. Fungal infections are mainly caused due to microscopic fungi, which is common in the atmosphere. Fungi live outside in soil and on plants and various indoor surfaces and human skin.

Moreover, due to the tropical climate, South Asia has a high frequency of fungal infections. For instance, according to a report published by Down To Earth organization in 2015, infection from yeast, which is a type of fungus, is 0.8 among 1,000 patients in the US. Moreover, the incidence is found to be 0.2 and 0.9 per 1,000 patients in Europe and Australia, respectively.

However, in India, approximately, 1-12 cases occur in every 1,000 patients that are affected by the fungal infection. Therefore, demand for the anti-fungal drugs is increasing owing to providing treatment and helps in maintaining the proper immunity to the patients. Thus, the rising rate of fungal infections are likely to drive the market for anti-fungal drugs in the coming years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Antifungal Drugs Market ? By Infection Type

1.3.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market ? By Drug Type

1.3.3 Global Antifungal Drugs Market ? By Therapeutic Indication

1.3.4 Global Antifungal Drugs Market ? By Dosage Form

1.3.5 Global Antifungal Drugs Market ? By Geography

Global Antifungal Drugs Market ? Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Global Antifungal Drugs? Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America ? PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe? PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific? PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa ? PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America ? PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

Global Antifungal Drugs Market ? Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Fungal Infections

5.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Cancers, HIV, and Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.1.3 Favourable Government Initiatives to Combat the Antifungal Diseases

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Fungal Infections

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Developing Regions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Public-Private Partnerships Agreements in the Pharmaceutical Market

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Antifungal Drugs Market ? Global Analysis

6.1 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market, By Geography – Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.4 Positioning Of Key Players

Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 Infection Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Share by Infection Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Superficial Fungal Infection

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Superficial Fungal Infection Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Systemic Fungal Infection

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Systemic Fungal Infection Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 Drug Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Share by Drug Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Echinocandins

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Echinocandins Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Azoles

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Azoles Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Polyenes

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Polyenes Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Allylamines

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Allylamines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 ? Therapeutic Indication

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Share by Therapeutic Indication 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Aspergillosis

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Aspergillosis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Dermatophytosis

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Dermatophytosis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Candidiasis

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Candidiasis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 Dosage Form

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Share by Dosage Form 2018 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Drugs

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Drugs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Ointment

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Ointment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Powder

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Powder Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

Antifungal Drugs Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Regional Analysis

Antifungal Drugs Market? Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Comparative Company Analysis

12.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

12.4 Recent Development Done By The Companies In The Market (2016-2019)

Antifungal Drugs Market?Key Company Profiles

Appendix

