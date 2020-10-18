World

30-year-old woman shot dead in Salvaterra de Magos. Crime was inside – Portugal

A woman around 30 was killed with two gunshots that Sunday afternoon in a house in Muge, Salvaterra de Magos parish, the GNR’s CM source confirmed.

The warning was given by the neighbors at 5:15 p.m. The woman had no permanent residence in the area and lived as a child with her husband and daughter in a place on the south bank.

The Lisbon PJ is on site to conduct criminal investigations. There will still be no prisoners.

