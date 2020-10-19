31.5 %+ growth for Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market Size raising to USD 85000 million by 2024

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market analysis mainly introduces the changing market dynamics in terms of covering all details inside analysis and opinion, volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and their price change details, cost/revenue structure. Additionally, the analysis of Global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market offers a detailed breakdown of key market growth drivers and limitation along with impact analysis of the same.

Electric vehicle battery pack is providing driving force by consuming the power and it is installed in the electric vehicle. Electric vehicle battery pack designed for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is complex and vary widely by manufacturers and specific application. However, they all incorporate a combination of several simple mechanical and electrical component systems which perform the basic required functions of the pack.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Vehicle Battery Pack market will register a 31.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 85000 million by 2024, from US$ 16400 million in 2019. This report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Vehicle Battery Pack.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

BYD

Panasonic

CATL

OptimumNano

LG Chem

GuoXuan

Lishen

PEVE

AESC

Samsung

Lithium Energy Japan

Beijing Pride Power

BAK Battery

WanXiang

Hitachi

ACCUmotive

Boston Power

China?s Electric Vehicles Battery Pack industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity. Industry product type diversity has gradually improved. China has become large international Electric Vehicles Battery Pack manufacturing country, in addition to middle and low Electric Vehicles Battery Pack products. Some leading companies have been able to provide some high-end Electric Vehicles Battery Pack products, and have already had a competitive edge in the international arena.

At present, in developed countries, the Electric Vehicles Battery Pack industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan, Korea, USA, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies? manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Electric Vehicles Battery Pack production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

With the rapid growth rate of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Electric Vehicles Battery Pack market demand is exuberant, providing a good opportunity for the development of Electric Vehicles Battery Pack market and technology.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Vehicle Battery Pack market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electric Vehicle Battery Pack value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lithium Ion Battery

NI-MH Battery

Other Battery

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

PHEVs

BEVs

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Vehicle Battery Pack market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Vehicle Battery Pack with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Vehicle Battery Pack submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

