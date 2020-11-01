37 dead and 3062 infected with coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Portugal – society

According to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) epidemiological bulletin, there are 37 more deaths related to Covid-19 and 3,062 new confirmed cases of infection.

According to the bulletin published this Saturday, Portugal has already recorded 144,341 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 2,544 deaths.

Of the 37 deaths, 20 occurred in the north, 12 in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, three in the center, two in the Alentejo and zero in the Algarve. The north region continues to have the highest number of new infections every day, at more than 1,616.

In terms of hospitalizations, the number of hospitalizations continues to rise, with 2,122 people, 150 more than on Saturday, and 284 of them in intensive care units, two fewer than yesterday.

Health officials have now monitored 64,805 people, 291 more than in the previous 24 hours. DGS also shows that 60,026 cases are active, 1,534 more than yesterday. 1,491 cases have been reported cured in the past 24 hours, a total of 81,771 since the pandemic began.