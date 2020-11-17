3D Display Market is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report

Global 3D display market size is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace in the coming years, owing to the rapid integration of AR (augmented reality) in air traffic controls across the globe.

3D visualization plays a major role in delivering accurate data and improving the awareness of aircraft position and landmark space. Escalating adoption of IVI (In-Vehicle-Infotainment) and digital instrument clusters will contribute to the rising popularity of 3D display technology worldwide.

Various companies are integrating this technology on the dashboard to improve user interface, increase safety, as well as drive experience, which in turn, will foster overall 3D display market expansion over the projected timeframe.

Increasing applications of 3D display monitors in the healthcare & medical sector could broaden the business horizon for the 3D display companies. Estimates suggest that the 3D monitor segment could attain a growth rate of more than 27% by the end of 2026. These monitors come with integrated medical imaging systems like MRI scans, X-rays, and ultrasound images to generate 3D visuals of the body’s interior for medical intervention and clinical analysis.

Presence of leading automotive OEMs such as BMW Group, Audi and PSA Group could strengthen the Europe 3D display industry growth. The region earlier accounted for more than 20% of the market share and is anticipated to maintain growth rate around 25% over the predicted timeframe. Major automotive companies are integrating 3D displays in advanced automotive safety systems like ADAS and self-driving cars.

Companies operating in the 3D display market are working on implementing organic as well as inorganic business strategies like collaborations, new product launches and mergers to develop their market presence and enhance their geographical reach. Taking September 2020 for instance, Chinese mobile company, Oppo revealed that its first-ever smartwatch, dubbed the Oppo Watch, will have a curved 3D display.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. 3D Display Market, By Product

5.1. Key trends, by product

5.2. Volumetric display

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Stereoscopic display

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.4. Head-mounted display (HMD)

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6. 3D Display Market, By Technology

6.1. Key trends, by technology

6.2. Digital Light Processing (DLP)

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.3. Plasma Display Panel (PDP)

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.4. Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.5. Light Emitting Diode (LED)

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 7. 3D Display Market, By Application

7.1. Key trends, by application

7.2. Television

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

7.3. Smartphone

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

7.4. Monitor

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

7.5. Projector devices

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

7.6. Virtual Reality Headsets

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

