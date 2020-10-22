3D Printing Ceramics Market 2020 By Top Companies, Product Type, Demand, Trend And Forecast 2027

Ceramic powders in 3D printing are mainly used for printing cups, plates, and other cutlery items. Ceramic prototypes are also used in high-temperature applications in the aerospace and automotive industries. One of the emerging forms of ceramic powders is in the 3D printing of medical implants. Ceramic powders are also used in 3D prototyping of patient-specific implants (PSIs). Growing research activities on bio-ceramics for usage in bone implants is expected to significantly drive the market growth of the 3D printing ceramics in the coming years. Various other products, such as alumina-silica powder and glazed ceramics, are also in the testing phase in the construction sector and various other applications.

3D printing ceramics market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for 3D printing in the dental industry, product modification, and development in various other end-use industries. 3D printing is gaining popularity in the healthcare sector, particularly for dental applications, as ceramics are being preferred for 3D printing of heart valves, orthopedic and dental implants, due to their characteristics such as porosity, inertness, resistance to high wear, high compression strength, and capability to mold into a variety of shapes. Increasing the adoption of 3D printing technology by different industries in emerging economies is also expected to support the market.

Key vendors engaged in the 3D Printing Ceramics market and covered in this report:

3D Systems, Inc.

3DCeram

CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

ExOne

Lithoz

Materialise

PRODWAYS GROUP

Renishaw plc.

Stratasys Ltd.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the 3D Printing Ceramics market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

The global 3D printing ceramics market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and end-use. Based on type, the 3D printing ceramics market is segmented into: Glass, Fused Silica, Quartz, and Others. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into: Filament, Liquid, and Powder. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into: Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods and Electronics, Manufacturing and Construction, and Others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the 3D Printing Ceramics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the 3D Printing Ceramics market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Key points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Key takeaways

Chapter 3. 3D Printing Ceramics Market landscape

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Ceramics Market Key industry dynamics

Chapter 5. 3D Printing Ceramics Market – global market analysis

Chapter 6. 3D Printing Ceramics Market revenue and forecasts to 2027 – installation type

Chapter 7. 3D Printing Ceramics Market revenue and forecasts to 2027 – end-user

Chapter 8. 3D Printing Ceramics Market revenue and forecasts to 2027 – geographical analysis

3D Printing Ceramics Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

