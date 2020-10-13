3D Reconstruction Solutions Market Overview, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, complete Analysis to 2027

3D Reconstruction Solutions is used for the formation of 3D models from a set of images by capturing the appearance and shape of the real object. These solutions are gaining its importance due to the adoption of 3d technology for various application such as films and games, for maintenance of cultural heritage and museums, as well as for the production of drones and robots.

The significant drivers of 3D Reconstruction Solutions market are mounting acceptance of 3D technology in the construction sector and automotive industry for designing. The increasing investment in the emergence of rapid prototyping is creating opportunities which will increase the demand for 3D Reconstruction Solutions market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Key Players:

1. 4DAGE Co., Ltd.

2. Acute3D (Bentley Systems)

3. Autodesk, Inc.

4. Capturing Reality s.r.o.

5. Matterport

6. Paracosm Inc.

7. Photometrix Photogrammetry Software

8. PhotoModeler Technologies

9. Pix4D

10. Vi3Dim Technologies

The “Global 3D Reconstruction Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Reconstruction Solutions market with detailed market segmentation by construction method, type, application and geography. The global 3D Reconstruction Solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D Reconstruction Solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 3D Reconstruction Solutions market is segmented on the basis of construction method, type and application. Based on construction method, the market is segmented as active and passive. The type segment of the 3D Reconstruction Solutions market is sub-segmented into 3D Reconstruction Software, Based on 3D Scanning, Based on Images and Video. Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into Culture Heritage and Museum, Films and Games, 3D Printing, Drones and Robots.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 3D Reconstruction Solutions market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 3D Reconstruction Solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting 3D Reconstruction Solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the 3D Reconstruction Solutions market in these regions.