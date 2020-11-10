3D Sensors Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

A recent research on 3D Sensors Market now available with Market Study Report, LLC, is a thorough study on the latest market trends prevailing in the global business sphere. The report also offers important details pertaining to market share, market size, profit estimations, applications and statistics of this industry. The report further presents a detailed competitive analysis including growth strategies adopted by key players of the industry.

Some of the players present in global 3D sensors market are AMS AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Ifm Electronic Gmbh, Melexis, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., LMI Technologies Inc. and among others. These players are influencing the growth of the 3D sensors market.

3D sensors use active-range sensors that provide depth images at high frame rates. These cameras are equipped with an IR light source that illuminates the field, and a CMOS/CCD sensor that captures the reflected IR light.

The global 3D sensors market accounted for US$ 4,805.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 71,914.2 Mn by 2027.

The depth measurement is based on the ToF principle; thus, the depth is proportional to the time spent by the IR signal to reach the object or field of observation and come back. The depth measurements obtained for each pixel of the sensor together produce a depth image.

The fast acquisition of depth images is of great use in a wide range of end-user verticals, such as robotics, human-machine interaction, and scene modelling. Unfortunately, many of the currently available ToF cameras have low resolutions and are affected by different measuring errors, including noise caused by sensors, systematic wiggling error due to the difficulty of generating sinusoidal signals, a non-linear depth offsets dependent on reflectivity and integration-time, and the flying pixels generated by the superposition of signals at depth inhomogeneities (edges).

As a result, ToF sensors provide accurate and precise depth measurements. The currently available multi-ToF sensor systems focus on combining depth images to build 3D reconstructions by relying on occupancy probability grids or registering the point clouds generated from different views, etc.

Based on End-user Verticals, the 3D sensors market is categorized into the healthcare, aerospace, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. The consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 52.1% during the forecast period. The global 3D consumer electronics market was valued at US$ 647.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 33,188.5 Mn by 2027.

The increasing demand of the advanced technique in the gadgets and the increase knowledge of the upcoming devices in the market is fuelling the sales of the consumer electronics. In addition to machine vision or face recognition, VCSELâ€™s 3D sensor offers architectural scanning. This facilitates the production of 3D image of a room and the use of virtual furniture in it. Major Smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple, set the standard for consumer technology and use 3D sensing. Apple engineered a complex array of camera modules and light sources using standardized lighting concepts as well as an advanced NIR global shutter image sensor.

TV manufacturers are utilizing this technology in advancing their features. For instance, Dimenco uses 3D sensor at the top of the TV screen to control the position of the viewer and to rotate the 3D image as the viewer moves. Therefore, 3D sensors are widely used in Consumer Electronics such as TV, projectors, smartphones, and cameras. The global market is witnessing a steep increase in the sale of its products across the world.

Increased demand for smart consumer electronics is driving this market. Currently, various consumer electronics devices are used by individuals for a plethora of tasks. Consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, washing machines, fridge, and music players have become integral part of routine lives. All these devices are becoming smarter with the ongoing technological advancements and integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The advancements in the sensor technology has paved the way for remarkable growth of IoT and AI in most of the technological arenas including the automotive sector. The market for consumer electronics devices is constantly growing with the manufacturers coming up with advanced technologies and features in their devices on a regular basis and rising disposable incomes of users in the developed and developing economies.

The overall global 3D sensors market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the 3D sensors market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the 3D sensors market.

