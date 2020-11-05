46 dead and 4410 infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Portugal – society

4,410 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours. Another 46 people mourn the new corona virus.

On the other hand, the number of hospitalizations rose to 2,362, 25 more than on Wednesday.

The number of people in the intensive care unit has dropped to 320 since Wednesday, a decrease of 5.

1223 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the north of the country and another 1077 have been confirmed in Lisbon.