46 million infected and nearly 1.2 million dead worldwide – Executive Digest

The new coronavirus has infected more than 46 million people worldwide since December 2019, when the first case was diagnosed, of whom 1.19 million died. This is shown in the daily balance of the France-Presse (AFP) agency.

Since the start of the pandemic and until 11:00 GMT (the same time in Lisbon), 46,099,440 cases of infections with the new coronavirus have been reported, two-thirds (30,660,500) of which are considered cured.

In those ten months, 1,196,109 people died from Covid-19, according to the agency, warning that the numbers only account for part of the actual number of cases and deaths given the differences in criteria and the ability to carry them out. testing.

On Saturday, 6,559 deaths and 466,108 new cases were reported worldwide, slightly fewer than the previous 24 cases (7,365 deaths and 558,737 cases).

The countries with the highest numbers in the past 24 hours were again the United States with 776 deaths, India with 470 and Mexico with 464.

The United States remains the country in the world hardest hit by the pandemic in both number of cases and deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 230,556 deaths in 9,127,109 cases, of which 3,612,478 have already been cured.

In terms of number of deaths, Brazil follows with 159,884 deaths and 5,535,605 cases, India with 122,111 deaths in 8,184,082 cases, Mexico with 91,753 deaths in 924,962 cases and the United Kingdom with 46,555 deaths in 1,011,660 cases.

Peru, on the other hand, is the country with the highest death rate from Covid-19 with 105 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (100), Spain (77) and Brazil (75).

In China, where the first case of infection was detected in December, mainland Portugal (excluding Macau and Hong Kong) recorded a total of 85,997 cases (24 new infections in the last 24 hours), of which 4,634 were fatal (zero). New).

According to regions of the world, Latin America and the Caribbean, 400,164 deaths in 11,316,343 cases have been recorded so far, in Europe 278,774 deaths in 10,467,341 cases, in the USA and Canada 240,692 deaths in 9,361,542 cases, in Asia 170,843 deaths in 10,573 cases 913 cases, the Middle East 59,734 deaths in 2,558,533 cases, Africa with 42,880 deaths in 1,787,176 cases, and Oceania with 1,022 deaths in 34,598 cases.

This balance was based on data published by national health authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).