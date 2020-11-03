49.4% CAGR for Global Digital Thread Market to Hit US$ 1084.5 million by 2025

Competitive Landscape Due to COVID-19 Impact:

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Thread market will register a 49.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1084.5 million by 2025, from $ 217.8 million in 2019.

This report focuses on Digital Thread volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Thread market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions:

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Global Digital Thread Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Parts Type

System Type

Segmentation by application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Key Market Companies Studied in this Report:

General Electric

PTC

Dassault SystA?mes

IBM Corporation

Siemens

Oracle Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Table of Content:

Table of Content:

Summary List of Abbreviations Scope of the Report Global Digital Thread Market Research Methodology Global Digital Thread Market Introduction Global Digital Thread Market Landscape Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Country Market Growth Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Market Size and Forecast

