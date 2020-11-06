52 dead and 5550 infected with coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Portugal – society

According to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) epidemiological bulletin, there are 52 more deaths related to Covid-19 and 5550 newly confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus.

According to the bulletin published this Friday, Portugal has recorded 166,900 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 2,792 deaths. There were 3,006 new cases of Covid-19 in the north of the country and a further 1,495 were confirmed in Lisbon.

Of the 52 deaths, 25 occurred in the north, 13 in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, eight in the center and six in the Alentejo. In terms of hospital stays, the number of hospital stays continues to increase. 2425 people are currently affected, 63 more than on Thursday, and 340 of them are in intensive care units, 20 more than yesterday.

Health officials now have 79,689 people under surveillance, plus 12,247 in the last 24 hours. DGS also shows that 70,354 cases are active, 3,197 more than yesterday. In the past 24 hours, 2301 cases have been reported cured, a total of 93,754 since the pandemic began.

Health Minister Marta Temido said this Friday that “the lethality of the disease recorded in recent days is quite worrying”.