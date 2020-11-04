60% of the Brazilian communities do not have an argument

Among this year’s candidates, 3,351 of the country’s 5,570 municipalities (60.16%) have tenders for women competing for the award in 2020. Of these, at least seven men in 299 cities are fighting for the position of women without protest. The survey was carried out by the platform Gender and Number, which deals with gender-specific surveys.

According to the survey, only 37 cities (0.6%) in the Hombres are competing for the job, only women. These data show that even before the vote is counted, we know that at least 60.16% of Brazilian communities will be at the behest of men.

Among the 1,530 parishes (27%), only one woman is a candidate for alcalía. Only in 572 cities (11%) will women be exposed to just one application.

Only in 15 cities do more than four women fight for the Alcaldías. In all cases, men are also the majority. Women make up more than 75% of the candidacies in 42 municipalities (0.75%) out of 5,570 in the country.

A poll conducted by Brasil de Fato found that only 59 of the 312 candidacies fighting for the top of the 27 Brazilian capitals were women (23%). According to the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE), 52.49% of the 147.9 million people who qualify for these elections are women.

Among the capitals, three in the same female candidacy: Manaus (Amazon), São Luis (Maranhão) and Belém (Pará). Of the 59 candidates, 22 are in the capitals of the Northeast, 14 in the Southeast, 11 in the South, 6 in the North and 6 in the Midwest.

Las dos Capitales with the largest number of candidates in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Curitiba (PR), six each. Among the candidates from Curitiba is Letícia Lanz of PSOL, the only trans woman to deny the size of a Brazilian capital.

